As Putin and his chef bicker, we are the fodder in the manger

The spectacle of a convoy of ragged but heavily armed men streaming across a highway with the declared intent of marching on Moscow to overthrow Vladimir Putin was received with understood incredulity.

The lack of belief in that storyline could be put down to the international image of the Russian president as someone who enjoys near total support of his countrymen and women, in some cases even adulation.

That any group of armed men could be so brazen as to declare a mutiny against the power of the Kremlin was simply too much to contemplate, and even more daunting was the question of what was in store when the column got to the end of their drive at the gates of Moscow.

However, before that could come to the head, the leader of the “promenade” suddenly changed tack and declared his men were going “home,” ostensibly to avert bloodshed, and soon his men were said to be headed to an arranged exile in Belarus, and any crimes they may have committed were forgiven, et cetera.

This is pretty heady stuff and it seemed to have come to pass within the twelve hours of a time zone.

Just what was happening? Was this for real, or — as someone suggested — was Putin doing a mise-en-scene to smoke out hidden opponents of his rule using the man who has been dubbed Putin’s Chef? Yevgeny Prigozhin owes his very being to Putin, who gave him literally everything he can claim to be his, and whose money and power he has made from projects he has carried out at Putin’s behest — whether it is in Syria propping up Bashar al-Assad’s regime or in West Africa saving tottering dictatorships.

Ill-sheathed sword

It looks like a bad case of an “ill-sheathed sword” cutting “his master”.

A risk inheres in every engagement of a mercenary force in a war, namely that sides could be switched with the same rapidity as the changing sizes of cash bids promised. Prigozhin’s military has no allegiance, save for the paymaster who bids highest.

In a situation where there is existential rivalry between the West and Russia, who knows what the former could do in terms of bidding for the favours offered by Prigozhin’s Wagner group just to make life harder for the man in the Kremlin?

Putin has set himself up as a modern-day Tsar of Russia, whose memories of the humiliation of the erstwhile Soviet Union still rankle. He will not suffer another humiliation on his home-ground neighbourhood of Ukraine easily.

He even went as far as invoke the nuclear threat in case people in the West had forgotten the grim potential of those terrifying capabilities. There is every reason for the West to try as much as possible to humour the Russian leader and help bring this running conflict to a close.

In the meantime, we hear that Putin’s Chef has been offered asylum in Belarus and allowed to keep a praetorian guard of his fighting thugs.

This will almost certainly mean the continuation of the same game Putin and his chef have been playing, only relocating the puppet in Belarus in order to give the puppeteer in Moscow more elbow room while allowing the pawn in Belarus free rein to continue shoring up broken states in West Africa.

For our part in Africa, we had better be bracing for an upsurge of initiatives involving the thugs I alluded to above.

The West African states that Wagner is paid to keep standing are husks of former states beaten into the ground by rulers blinded and calloused by inordinate appetites for personal wealth and power.

Failing states

Rather than diminishing, these failed (and failing) states are growing in number and cluelessness.

It is as if having been tutored in how a modern state is supposed to be governed, somewhere along the route they forgot the most basic tenets of what they were taught and now they could not care less where they end up.

It is a situation that forces looking to acquire influence and political traction will tap into. The Arab Mideast and the Levant have been quick to spot this opportunity, and they have invested heavily in pseudo-religious ideologies with no head or tail, but which resonate clearly with misery and want.

A good part of the Sahel and other parts of the west and north of Africa — as well as the Horn and parts of Southern Africa — have been conscripted into this enterprise, and our tired regimes, which lost the appetite to govern long ago, are grateful to Putin and his instrument, who are now happily replacing France as the master of West Africa.

The African Union does not seem able or willing to pull its weight and, after only two decades of existence, it is panting and wheezing. It is high time the organisation retooled itself (but how?) for these new challenges that look like great and lucrative opportunities for profiteers from abroad but a mortal danger for us.

For, in this manger, we are the fodder.