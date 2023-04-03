Artificial Intelligence a blessing and curse at your workplace

By WALE AKINYEMI More by this Author

We live in the midst of a seismic shift that’s shaking the very foundations of our world. It does not discriminate based on education, title or seniority as it is coming for us all. You can’t stand still and hope to weather this storm. You need to adapt or risk being swept away. Artificial intelligence (AI) is driving these waves of change crashing down on all of us. Take a hard look and ask: Am I ready?

The popular US entertainment website BuzzFeed is laying off 180 employees, about 12 percent of its workforce, to reduce costs due to declining advertising revenue and the conclusion of its merger with Complex Media.

However, the company’s shares rose two-fold after announcing the layoffs and its investment in AI technology.

BuzzFeed has been using algorithms to determine popular content. And now with AI and machine learning, it creates content directly.

The tech industry in the US has already laid off 80,000 people globally in the first two months of this year with numbers still increasing. It is not about the quality of the workers, but whether their skills are still relevant. Those with outdated skills risk being replaced by AI, adding to the growing number of people globally losing their jobs to automation.

The revolution

Some media outlets such as CNET, an American media website that publishes reviews, news, articles, blogs, podcasts and videos on technology and consumer electronics globally, already use AI for entire departments.

AI listens, thinks and acts for us as seen in personalised movie recommendations on Netflix, targeted adverts on Facebook based on conversations and suggested videos on YouTube. AI will soon know us better than those around us and respond accordingly.

Toto Neorest NX2 is a high-end smart toilet that uses AI and sensors to analyse the user’s urine and stool. It can detect changes in pH levels, blood and protein as well as alert the user or a healthcare professional if it detects any abnormalities. The toilet also features a self-cleaning bowl, a heated seat and a bidet.

In addition, Duravit Senso Wash is a smart toilet that uses AI and sensors to adjust water temperature, pressure, and position based on the user’s preferences. The toilet also features a self-cleaning bowl and a built-in odour extraction system.

The AI revolution will impact all aspects of our lives and businesses. Companies view people as their biggest expense and may replace them with more efficient AI tools.

Customer service is an example where one representative can only speak to one customer at a time, causing wait times. AI can handle a million customers simultaneously improving efficiency.

Catalyst

AI is both a blessing and a curse. It could be the death knell for your career or the catalyst for your next big break. Remember, AI is just a tool and it is only as good as the humans who wield it. That is where you come in.

If you are willing to put in the work, reskill, and adapt, you could become indispensable to any organisation. The clock is ticking and the stakes are high. Do not let this chance to prepare slip away. It is time to act.

Next week read about practical ways to reskill and hand you the tools you need to ride this wave of disruption with confidence. Get ready to take control of your future!

Wale Akinyemi is the founder of the Street University. Email is [email protected]