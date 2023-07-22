Alcoholism can be traced to poverty, bad leadership

By TEE NGUGI More by this Author

The Kenya government is trying to address alcoholism in Central and other regions but, even if well intentioned, these efforts are doomed to fail.

As a recent Daily Nation report indicated, alcoholism in Kenya, especially among the youth, has reached crisis proportions. In townships and village centres, jobless youth loiter, daunted by the task of living yet another day. I see these youth in my hometown of Limuru, coming out of dens and shacks where poisons, some going by gruesomely appropriate monikers like, “Kill Me Quick,” are served. They emerge from the hellholes like zombies from shadowy recesses, staggering towards nowhere in particular.

Drains and ditches become places of rest, where they will sleep off the immobilising effects of the alcohol. When their limbs are able, once again, to obey their will, they again disappear into the dens and shacks.

Every year, these poisons kill dozens of people and blind many others. The government, which seems to have no long-term plans for anything, moves in with “sound and fury that signifies nothing,” as Shakespeare wrote.

The hellholes are closed down, proprietors are arrested, local chiefs are scapegoated and dismissed from their jobs, and then the sound and fury is directed to another crisis, like collapsing buildings, the burning of dormitories, accidents, hunger or crime.

This is called governance by crisis. The government seems never to have the will, appropriate personnel and finances and well-thought-out strategies to tackle and eliminate these crises.

After cosmetic changes here and here, officials go back to what they know best — “tumbonomics”. This colloquialism refers to the act of filling insatiable stomachs. Programmes ostensibly created to address these crises are, in reality, schemes to steal. Aid money, funds for the sick and dying, funds to pay maize farmers, funds for the youth all disappear.

After a year or less, the only sound you will hear is of officials chewing, smacking and belching, and the only action you will see is well-fed church and state officials in petrol guzzlers making their way to yet another National Prayer Breakfast Meeting or other prayer gatherings to pray for an end to hunger, alcoholism and road accidents.

Of course, we go through the motions of governing – we have a parliament, a Cabinet, and other institutions and offices whose job, if you ignore the smoke and mirrors, is to keep the gravy train functioning.

Closing down poison dens or arresting proprietors and patrons conveniently ignores the fundamental problem – hopelessness and despair. The youth have no jobs and no vocational training. Even when they have such training, the jobs are non-existent.

The solution? End corruption, create conditions that attract foreign direct investment, encourage and support small businesses. In other words, reduce or eliminate extreme poverty.

Tee Ngugi is a Nairobi-based political commentator.