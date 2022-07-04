Africa’s youth plan to exit space dominated by ‘wazee’

By Charles Onyango-Obbo More by this Author

The recent African Youth Survey (AYS) made gloomy reading. It found that 52 percent of young Africans plan to move abroad in the next three years because prospects in their countries are bleak.

That was a sea change, as the previous survey in 2020 found that more than two-thirds of young people wanted to stay in Africa.

In some countries like Nigeria and Sudan, the number was an eye-popping 75 percent.

Frustration with long-standing problems that include lack of work opportunities, violence, political and social oppression, and poverty were compounded in the 2022 survey by the wreckage caused to lives and livelihoods by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In nearly all countries, at least two-thirds of young people said their nations were going in the wrong direction, apart from Rwanda and Ghana, where 60 percent and 56 percent respectively thought their countries were headed in the right direction.

About Africa as a whole, only in Ghana did a majority of youth believe Africa was moving in the right direction.

The picture painted isn’t encouraging, but on closer reflection perhaps Africa’s youth aren’t defaulting to flight as their response to miserable conditions.

The same survey found that a head-turning 78 percent of them planned to start their own businesses in the next five years.

Among other things, this tells us they have no faith in the systems and governments, and they are planning to secede from the status quo and space that is dominated by the “wazee” and create a world of their own.

Delightfully, 74 percent of them see democracy as the preferable form of government, so the failure of popular movements and corruption of politics hasn’t killed the faith of the majority in accountable and good governance. Even more encouraging, 85 percent of the youth think more needs to be done to tackle climate change.

In the future, AYS might want to do a survey of why the African youth who aren’t planning on emigrating want to stay. It’s always the few hardy — and sometimes suicidal — fellows who bring change, and point us to the resources that build great societies.

A few days ago, a pro-Kenyan army tweep had an insightful tweet. Arguing why ensuring peace was really a big deal, he said people settle in places that are peaceful, not those that are beautiful.

Some years ago, a survey by the Centre for the Study of Adolescence in Nairobi asked young Kenyans the things that concerned the most about their country and lives. It was a time when there was a big uproar about corruption, tribalism, and the usual things that exercise Kenyan political life. None of those was top of mind for the youth.

Their biggest fear was that they would be killed in a crime. It trumped joblessness, and everything else. And young Kenyan women were terrified of bringing children into the country they had, and they were more afraid of getting pregnant than being infected with HIV/Aids.

That’s why I think that if there is just one thing that governments in Africa can do to keep up the optimism.

Charles Onyango-Obbo is a journalist, writer, and curator of the “Wall of Great Africans”. [email protected]