If your new 2024 resolutions exclude training for growth, rewrite them

At the beginning of every year, people set resolutions and targets they want to achieve over the course of the year. Of course, many resolutions don't even last the first month.

However, the business climate has made it imperative for people everywhere to embrace continuous learning as a culture. This is due to the rate at which machine learning and artificial intelligence are taking over our lives. The ability to unlearn and relearn has become one of the most valuable attributes for anyone willing to rise, irrespective of their career.

As nice as it sounds, reskilling is not something that comes easily. However, I have seen some of my clients lay solid foundations for this by allowing people to move around different departments. In fact, in one such company, the HR director was actually an IT expert. In another company, they created a pathway for anyone who wanted to move to sales, and in yet another, the commercial director was a food science graduate.

Training, whether personal, professional, or physical, is universally recognised as a crucial tool for growth. Training can be supported through a blend of scientific research and practical examples across various fields.

In the fascinating world of neuroscience, recent discoveries reveal that our brains are far more adaptable than we once believed. This concept, known as neuroplasticity, suggests that with regular training and learning, the brain can form new connections and become more adept at various tasks.

Whether it's picking up a new language, mastering a musical instrument, or honing a professional skill, the brain reshapes itself to perform more efficiently with practice.

Structure and purpose

In the realm of psychology, especially in understanding how people become experts in their fields, there's growing consensus that a certain type of training is crucial. This isn't just any practice, but deliberate practice — a structured and purposeful method that focuses on specific goals. It's this kind of targeted effort that's key to achieving high levels of skill and expertise in any area.

Author and newspaper columnist Malcolm Gladwell popularised this thought in the book "The Outliers" with the concept of the 10,000-hour rule, proving that experts are made through a consistency of training that has an average timeframe amounting to 10,000 hours.

On January 2, the world woke up to an earthquake in Japan and tsunami warnings. The destruction was enormous, and rescue and supplies operations were being carried out all over Japan. Then a Japan Airlines Airbus A350 coming in to land, crashed into a coast guard's Dash 8 aircraft with six crew members that was heading to help with the earthquake relief efforts. Both planes burst into flames killing the Dash 8 crew. However, all 379 passengers and crew onboard the Airbus A350 survived.

How did every passenger get evacuated in 90 seconds with no one losing their lives? Aviation experts attribute it to the training and safety for which Japan Airlines is ranked at the top globally.

Preparation and practice are the raw materials for genius. In 2024, embark on a rigorous training and development programme to increase capacity. This ensures that 12 months from now, you will be better than you are today and the year qualifies to be called happy.

Wale Akinyemi is the founder of the Street University. Email: [email protected]