Is it too much to hope 2024 will throw to the fore a man of peace?

We launch into the new year 2024 full of vim and vigour, ready for new pastures to graze in and new vistas to explore and exploit. Or we are launched into the new twelvemonth willy-nilly, without a clue as to what we are embarking on.

We are all embarked into that space and time, whether we choose to be conscious and active agents and influencers or passive passengers resigned to being buffeted hither and thither by the winds of fortune. That, also, would be our right, though I would respectfully propose that we do what it is our wont to do as responsible humans — that is, interfere in our lives as conscientious adders of value to our lives.

Every hamlet, village, hillside or street will have some worldview to subscribe to, and this time of year, generally, is the moment for that introspection, when we reiterate what everyone knows, and we do not even care what everyone else thinks about what we care about.

That is the way the world works: We shout ourselves hoarse in the vain attempt to make the world listen to what we have to say when we know no one is interested in that, and then go on and behave in the same way we have always behaved, and hope that those dunces will understand us anyway.

No, they won’t, because the way those dunces think is the same way we all do — all of us dunces — hugging onto our bigotries like potent charms that will protect us from perdition, even when we know they cannot.

In may cases, we fight ourselves into tight narrow corners into which we have painted ourselves and are left in breathless embraces like two pugilists holding onto each other looking for impossible support from people we would gladly kill if given half a chance.

It is the futility of the whole situation that makes for despair. We all know , or should know if we took two or three recent events, that bigheadedness does not pay: Napoleon Bonaparte, in world-conquest mode, could not bring Soviet Russia to its knees, even though 20-plus million perished in the resistance.

Before them, the Germans could not tame the Hereros and Namas of southwest Africa, today’s Namibia. Later on, the other Germans, those of the so-called Third Reich, perfected the annihilation machine against the Jews – in gas chambers and more sophisticated devices — but it also failed.

In a rather counter-intuitive and bent logic, the Jewish state of today would have us see the Palestinians as the modern-day Nazis, but it is simply not cutting any ice with anyone. All the atrocities committed in Gaza — and Palestine generally — are being played out on the world’s screens to such an extent that even Joe Biden thinks his agent, the regime in Tel Aviv, has carried their lie too far.

In conflicts of this nature, for sure, we expect truth to be the first casualty, and so we generally expect more misrepresentation, innuendo and hyperbole to take over the stage. All the same, beneath all the foliage truth will out eventually.

Since October 7, the Israeli war machine has shone brightest in its true colours: A murderous meat-cruncher that pays no heed to the wails of old women and men and children, being bulldozed into the rubble by tanks and dozers, tanks, drones and fighter planes. Those who were expelled in 1948 are being expelled afresh into the south of Gaza —where they were told they’d be safe — to be bombed anew.

The plot involves acquiring more Palestinian lands to be annexed in a more efficient operation than what has been done by the single-handed Israeli settlers who have been backed by the Israeli army in more (discreet or not so discreet) ways, in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Nothing is going to be decided in these manoeuvres mounted by Israeli and American armed might. Is it possible that the world can, at some stage, be invited to a signing ceremony to mark the end of the Israeli-Gaza war? If that came to pass, what role would Gaza be playing, given that the current barbarity has been predicated on the October 7 Hamas attack on civilians and army personnel in Israel?

All this will, most likely, feed conjecture and speculation, but even if there were to be a respite found for the current flare-up, the argument that climaxed in 1948 has not found a denouement. October 7 was a real event, we all know that, but it was also a real event that was occasioned by a toxic situation — a context, as UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres aptly put it, that needs to be looked into with honesty and sobriety.

The world seems to have run out of statesmen and women who can mobilise thought and motivate action to deal with knotty situations — and Palestine is surely one such — and the world is so much the poorer for that. (Ironically, Henry Kissinger, the one remaining old juggler for short-lived retrieves, died in the mid of the present crisis).

It is to be hoped that a crop of world statesmen will come to the fore to save the world from itself, and from Israel. Is it too much to hope that this year will throw to the fore a man of peace?

Welcome 2024!

