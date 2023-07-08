13 years of solid gold platters, rising costs, and cocktail chatter

By ELSIE EYAKUZE More by this Author

Listen, I celebrated the 4th of July, not because of America, but the free fireworks are nice. I am listening to original rhythm and blues from the film Dreamgirls, specifically a number called Fake Your Way to the Top sung by Eddie Murphy.

Murphy plays James Thunder Early and Jimmy is “bad” long before Michael Jackson was conceived. Superb character, quilted out of various Grand Masters of the Blues. The consensus is that he should have won the Oscar that year, but whatever, Murphy got the Mark Twain Prize at the Kennedy Centre about a decade later and killed it during his acceptance speech.

The song starts like this: “Thirteen years/Of solid Gold Platters/Rising costs, and cocktail chatter. Fat DJs, stereophonic sound (ah, baby)/The game of hits goes ‘round and around. But you can fake your way to the top/’round and around… But it’s always real, so real/ Always so real! When you’re coming down!”

It hit me like a bolt of thunder: Do we even know how to succeed? I need an Amen here. We get born into societies, each with definitions and expectations of “success” for the individual and the community. Whatever your education — formal, informal, combination, experience — it is never ending. But almost none of those systems offer practical guidelines for when you succeed, especially in this day and age. Especially not if you are (un)fortunate enough to succeed excessively.

Lots of help for “failure” though, or at least advice. Interesting, ain’t it, in a world where the measures of success are becoming alarmingly unrealistic?

The social sciences and some medical ones know that sudden and overwhelming success is just as deleterious to individuals without the right support systems and psychological resources as sudden calamity. You don’t want to win the lottery, trust me. Some countries have even developed systems to help winners cope by masking their identities and other measures to give them a chance (ha!) at enjoying their good fortune.

It doesn’t even have to be as dramatic as winning the lottery or becoming a celebrity artiste or a billionaire spaceship-riding cowboy. It can be as simple as the Tall Poppy syndrome. Or you’re the one who makes it in the clan. Or maybe you just hoped to grow up to write poetry on evenings when your civil service job doesn’t leave you too exhausted. With a bit of music, a cat trying to sit on your cheap but hardy laptop, which you finna upgrade if you can get some savings together. Got to keep that kibble coming in, right?

But you glance up and notice a framed article from May 10, 2010, titled Will the Real Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete Please Stand Up? How much of your demographic even remembers this musical reference? Thirteen years of solid gold editors, rising costs, and cocktail chatter. I have no idea either — told you there are no courses. I’ll try to think about it more, for our next date?

Anyway, the song Fake Your Way to the Top ends with a gospel style crescendo. Dreamgirls is worthwhile, watch it for Murphy and Jenifer Hudson. And, umh, thank you. Sincerely. Stay well now, y’hear? Alright.

Elsie Eyakuze is an independent consultant and blogger for The Mikocheni Report; Email [email protected]