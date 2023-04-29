‘Calypso god,’ activist, actor; this was a life so full and well lived

By JENERALI ULIMWENGU More by this Author

Harold George Bellanfanti Jnr. — to all the world known as Harry Belafonte — died this past week at the age of 96, and immediately came to mind as one of those who cannot pass without a celebration of a life so full and well lived.

He was known to many as an entertainer, a singer who specialised in the sounds and beats of the islands of his parents’ origin, Jamaica, although he also adopted and tinkered with other rhythms from across the world. His mixed parentage brought together the bloodlines of African, Jewish, Scottish and Dutch forebears in the ‘New World’ combined to create a beautiful human being with a lot of musical antecedents to draw from.

Indeed, Harry was strikingly so good looking that many women swore that if he had not existed they would have had to invent him. And the looks came with a lyrical, sunny voice that brought Calypso to the world, equipped with a sense of humour and exquisite dancing skills.

Jamaica Farewell

I was a young boy when I first heard Harry’s songs, including the inevitable Jamaica Farewell, which played pretty much all over the world, and other songs like Matilda – “she take mi money and run Venezuela”—and others, which I came to learn later had made him the first single artiste to hit the million copy mark with a long-playing (LP) album.

Harry was also a film actor, although he often refused to do stereotypical, demeaning roles in which the white casters placed men and women ‘of colour’, which incidentally his friend Sydney Poitier was okay with. This pushed him more and more to the musical corner. In this he did more than well, especially when he did ‘collabos’ with such legendary women as Miriam Makeba – Malaika-- and Nana Mouskouri – Try to Remember – and so many more.

Equally as important as Harry Belafonte’s work in the world of entertainment was his activism in the civil rights movement in the United States. It is in this part of his life where he was a close organiser with Martin Luther King Jnr and participated in many marches on the side of the great pastor and his wife Coretta, as well as organising for the release of activists who were always being arrested by the police.

Apart from harassment from white police, the marchers and organisers came under threats from the Ku Klux Clan and on several occasions were told that their activities could lead to their deaths, which happened frequently.

An activist throughout

He remained an activist throughout his active life, that is until a long and useful career slowed considerably and his public appearances became rarer and rarer.

In some of his interviews Harry shared his frustration at the slow pace of civil rights reforms; the dithering and self-centredness of politicians; the heartless brutality of the police; and sometimes he sounded as if he had given up hope. He has taken stock of his activism and sometimes felt matters would not change anytime soon. Well, we know matters have not changed all that much till today, even after a Black man has been in the White House for eight years and has demonstrated how a great country should be run.

In one such interview, he expressed this frustration in stark terms: “I don’t think we had any thought of not moving forward, as a matter of fact, that was the only thing we could do or, to completely abandon our movement and accept the status quo.”

Thinking of relocation

One may want to speculate whether when Harry and his pal, Sydney Poitier, made a whirlwind tour of Tanzania in 1970 at the invitation of President Julius Nyerere, he was even thinking of relocation: “I’d like to take my family, go and live in Africa and be able to stop answering questions as though I was a spokesman for my people. I hate marching, and getting called at 3am to bail some cats out of jail.”

Again, six years ago, he came back to the topic: “When I took up with Martin, I really thought, two at most three years, this should be over. Fifty years later, he’s dead and gone and the Supreme Court just reversed voting rights…and the police are shooting us down dead in the streets. And I look at this horizon of destruction, and I watch the black community by our state of being mute – we have no movement.”

He also complained bitterly about Black people not supporting each other and instead “run some kind of ego games on each other.” He was bitter, he was honest.

Now, the great artiste and activist is gone, I can only honour him by humming to myself, in my private spaces, of some of his amusing arias:

In Zombie Jamboree Bellafonte sang, in part, about Brigitte Bardot (French sexual bombshell of the time):

I goin to talk to Brigitte Bardot/

I tell her Miss Bardot take it slow/

All the men think they are Casanova/

When they see she’s barefoot all over/

Even old men out into beaker/

Find their hearts getting weaker and weaker/

So I goin’ ask her for your sake and mine/

At least wear her earrings part of the time.

Maybe you’ve at last checked out of the Zombie Jamboree, and maybe you’ll find Brigitte wearing her earrings, only.

RIP Harry!





