Chinese envoy to UN says sanctions won't help solve Ukraine issue

By XINHUA

China's permanent representative to the United Nations Zhang Jun said Monday that "the wanton use of sanctions" will not help solve the conflict in Ukraine but only create new problems.

"The current status in the situation in Ukraine is an outcome of the interplay of complex historical and present factors. To solve complex issues, calm and rational thinking are all the more needed," Zhang said at the UN Security Council briefing by the chairperson-in-office of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

Escalating sanctions have already seriously affected and will continue to affect global finance, energy, food, transportation, supply chains and other fields, hampering the already fragile world economy amid the pandemic.

The diplomat added that the sanctions would negatively impact livelihoods, particularly in developing countries.

"We once again call for greater diplomatic efforts by the international community to de-escalate tensions and immediately bring the Ukrainian issue back to the track of political settlement," Zhang said.

Zhang said China will strengthen communication and coordination with all parties concerned and continue its constructive role in promoting dialogue for peace.

Noting that Russia and Ukraine have held multiple rounds of direct negotiations and have demonstrated a willingness to continue the talks further, Zhang said the international community must help sustain the positive momentum.

"The crisis in Ukraine is interwoven with European security and stability," said Zhang, encouraging the OSCE to "bring into full play its strengths and set up the necessary platform for the negotiations and communication of the parties concerned."

China calls for guarantees for civilian security and their basic needs, Zhang said, adding that safe and unimpeded humanitarian corridors are needed to prevent a larger-scale crisis, Zhang said.

China has also provided in-kind humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, said the envoy, adding that China supports the UN to coordinate humanitarian aid to Ukraine and is ready to work with other parties in achieving consensus on the Security Council's response to the humanitarian crisis.