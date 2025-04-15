Mozambique graft report blots former President Filipe Nyusi’s legacy

Mozambique lost 413 million meticals ($6.47 million) due to corruption in 2024, according to data from the Public Prosecutor's Office in a subtle dig at the administration of former president Filipe Nyusi.

But, according to the report by the Mozambican Attorney-General's Office, this represents a reduction compared to 2023, when the country lost 716 million meticals ($ 11.22 million) in corruption cases.

In total, in 2024, the Public Prosecutor's Office registered 162 cases of corruption, with the main offences being embezzlement and fraud in public procurement, as well as violations of the duties inherent to state officials and agents.

“We continue to be concerned about the registration of a considerable number of criminal cases involving public servants from key sectors of the state, namely education, health, civil identification, migration, police and justice,” read the AG’s statement on Monday.

Among the main constraints in the fight against corruption, according to the AG Office, is the crime of illicit enrichment.

After a decade of serving his country as the fourth president, Nyusi, who has faced allegations that he accepted unlawful payments in a corruption scandal, said graft was one of the challenges he faced during his term in office.

Before departing early in January, President Nyusi also talked about the natural disasters that have affected the economy, the military tensions in the central region, terrorism that has caused deaths and displaced people in the northern Cabo Delgado, Covid-19 and the challenges of the budgetary restrictions imposed by the countries, as critical factors of governance.

The fight against corruption in Mozambique is not something new. In January, the country’s former finance minister was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison after being found guilty of participating in fraud involving $2 billion in loans to three state-owned companies to develop the Southern African country's fishing industry.

During his inauguration speech, new President Daniel Chapo several times cited corruption terming it “a disease that has corroded the fabric of our state and our people.”

“Mozambique can no longer be held hostage to corruption… and all the vices and deviations from the good behaviour required of public servants,” he said.

In 2024, Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index ranked Mozambique 146th out of 180 countries surveyed, the previous year the country was ranked 145.

For the lobby, in Mozambique prevalence of corruption remains an area of concern for both the public as well as donors, who support almost half of the state’s budget.

Corruption manifests itself through various forms, including political, petty and grand corruption, embezzlement of public funds, and a deeply embedded patronage system. Checks and balances are weak, as the executive exercises strong influence over the legislative and the judiciary, TI adds.