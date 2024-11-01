Botswana’s President Masisi concedes after his party lost ‘massively’

Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi has accepted defeat as his Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) party lost its parliamentary majority, ending an era for one of Africa's independence liberation movements.

The BDP has been in power since independence in 1966, even though Botswana has consistently replaced its leaders at the polls. But, in this one, BDP had only won two parliamentary seats as of early Friday morning.

With votes still being counted, the opposition has won two-thirds of the constituencies -- 40 of 61.

The coalition Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), led by Duma Boko, has won 28.

In Botswana, a party or coalition needs to win 31 seats to get the majority necessary to form a government. Its presidential system mimics South Africa's, where electors choose parties rather than candidates and leaders of winning parties then form the government.

The Botswana Congress Party (BCP), under Dumelang Saleshando, has won eight seats, while the Ian Khama-backed Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) sat on five.

Khama is a former President who once endorsed Masisi and retired early. Then they fell out and he backed opposition candidates.

As of Friday morning, three opposition parties had won more than 40 of 61 parliamentary seats together.

Mr Boko looks set to become the next head of state once parliament meets to elect the president.

Addressing the media in a live broadcast on national broadcaster Botswana Television, President Masisi accepted defeat, saying that it was clear his party had lost "massively".

“I will respectfully step aside and participate in a smooth transition process ahead of the inauguration,” Masisi said.

“I had the most interesting presidency, the most challenging … I loved my job, and I’m prepared to leave it. Thank you. God bless.”

He urged his supporters to rally behind the new government.