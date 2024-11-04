Sudan cancels Red Sea port deal with UAE in subtle protest at Abu Dhabi

Sudan has cancelled a port deal with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in an apparent protest against Abu Dhabi's alleged support for the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the paramilitary group engaged in a deadly conflict with government forces.

Finance Minister Jibril Ibrahim said his country had cancelled a memorandum of understanding with the UAE to establish the Abu Amama port on the Red Sea coast.

Mr Ibrahim said Khartoum was dropping the deal because it was not legally binding on Sudan, and said the move would protect the country’s sovereignty.

At a press conference in Port Sudan, he asserted that Sudan would not cede “one centimetre” of its coastline to the UAE. The decision comes amid growing accusations that Abu Dhabi has been providing support to the RSF, which has been embroiled in conflict with the Sudanese military since April 2023.

The cancellation of the Abu Amama deal may also be a political manoeuvre aimed at curtailing UAE’s influence in Sudan, particularly in light of the allegations surrounding its support for the RSF. This decision signals a shift in Sudan’s foreign policy, underlining its desire to assert national autonomy and resist external pressure amid ongoing regional tensions.

The relationship between Sudan and the UAE is complex, with both cooperation and tensions in the recent past.

In December 2022, an agreement was signed between the Sudanese government and the Abu Dhabi’s ports authority, along with the investment company of Sudanese businessman Osama Dawood, to develop the Abu Amama port with investments worth $6 billion, including a free trade zone and agricultural projects.

The abrupt cancellation indicates a reassessment of this partnership in light of the current political landscape.

Residents of eastern Sudan, particularly in Port Sudan, have largely welcomed the cancellation of the project. They hope that the government will focus on developing local infrastructure and creating jobs.

The community wants to see investments that prioritise local benefits rather than large-scale foreign-managed projects that they fear could undermine the local economy.

Domestically, the decision may pose challenges for the Sudanese government as it navigates the complex landscape of political factions.

Different groups hold varying views on relations with the UAE and other foreign nations, necessitating a balanced approach to policy-making that promotes national unity while addressing the concerns of diverse political entities.

But the decision comes at a time when Sudan is facing a worsening humanitarian crisis. With soaring inflation, currency devaluation and escalating prices, living conditions for many Sudanese have deteriorated significantly.

The government’s appeal for increased international humanitarian assistance is urgent, as the ongoing conflict has severely impacted the population’s well-being. At least 18,000 people have been killed, 11 million displaced and two million forced to seek refuge outside Sudan. The internally displaced are facing near-famine conditions and have also suffered sexual violence and attacks by warring factions, according to aid agencies.