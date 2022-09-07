William Ruto: I have finally spoken to Uhuru Kenyatta on phone

By NATION AFRICA More by this Author

Kenya's President-elect William Ruto has spoken to his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta, ending months of tension between the two.

In a brief statement, Dr Ruto revealed that he had a telephone conversation with the President without revealing when the call happened.

"We discussed the just concluded General Election and the transition as envisaged by our democratic tradition and practice," he said.

At a press briefing on Monday, shortly after the Supreme Court confirmed him as the winner, Dr Ruto said that they had not spoken “for months”, but he would be reaching out to President Kenyatta to discuss the transition to his administration.

Read: Ruto says to call Uhuru on transition

The same evening, Mr Kenyatta issued a brief speech assuring the country that there would be a smooth transition but fell short of mentioning Dr Ruto by name or congratulating his deputy.

Advertisement

"I want to wish well all who have won as they guide our country into the future. I thank you all for the opportunity to serve," he said while wrapping up his first post-poll public speech.

"All the necessary orders to facilitate this process have already been issued," he said.

He also urged Kenyans to respect the institutions that midwife their new leaders, while also asking the public to constantly put them under scrutiny as a civic duty required of every Kenyan.

"They must test them (institutions) for coherence. They must constantly scrutinise the coherence of the truth given by these institutions...has there been a consistent pattern from one election to another? Is it about numbers, or is it about the process?" he said, in an apparent reference to the verdict issued by the Supreme Court on Monday afternoon.

"Can an institution rule one way in an election and another way in another election without scrutiny?" He wondered while inviting Kenyans to keep vigil and hold all institutions to account.

Dr Ruto will be sworn in on Tuesday.