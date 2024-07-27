Why Kagame fired Public Service minister Dr Jeanne d'Arc Mujawamariya

By MOSES K. GAHIGI More by this Author

Rwandan President Paul Kagame this week sacked Public Service and Labour minister Dr Jeanne d'Arc Mujawamariya over “matters of accountability” from the time she was Minister of Environment, for which she is being investigated.

The Rwanda Investigations Bureau (RIB) said it is investigating the minister, permanent secretary in the Environment ministry Patrick Karere, and other individuals in connection to mismanagement of forestry and environmental projects.

The dismissal and investigation come just a month after her appointment as Minister of Public Service and Labour in a Cabinet reshuffle.

“Dr Mujawamariya is currently being investigated and the permanent secretary Karera Patrick in connection to mismanagement of forestry projects.

“It’s not only these two but many others linked to these projects are also being investigated,” said RIB spokesperson Thierry Murangira.

He said Karere has been “under interrogation to corroborate evidence with available information.”

“RIB has the mandate and capabilities of investigating anyone who goes against the law, the only way to avoid this is staying clear of activities that break the law.”

This happens as President Kagame prepares to be sworn for a new term in office after the conclusion of elections which he won by a whopping 99.18 percent, with analysts saying he could be “house-cleaning" as he prepares to start his new five-year term.

Known for his intolerance for corruption, indiscipline and mismanagement, President Kagame has in the past taken strong measures against his ministers and public officials implicated in such cases.

Former Minister of Youth and Culture, Edouard Bamporiki, is currently serving four years in prison after he was found guilty of corruption and misusing his office to solicit a bribe in 2022.

Former Governor of Eastern Province, and Inspector-General of Police, CG (Rtd) Emmanuel Gasana is also serving a three-and-a-half-year sentence after he was found guilty of abuse of office.

Dr Mujawamariya who was minister of Environment from November 2019 until last month when she was appointed Minister of Public Service and Labour, is one of the longest serving ministers in the Rwandan government.

Prior to her tenure at ministry of Environment, Mujawamariya, a PhD holder in Physical Chemistry, was ambassador of Rwanda to Russia from 2013 to 2019.

Before becoming ambassador in 2013, she was Vice-Chancellor of Kigali Institute of Science and Technology (KIST), a position she had held since 2011.

She also served as Minister of Gender and Family Promotion (2011-2013), and Minister of Education (2006-2008).