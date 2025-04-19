Why Kabila chose Goma for his return

Former Congolese president Joseph Kabila on Friday returned to the Democratic Republic of Congo, landing in Goma, which has become a stronghold of the M23/AFC rebels.

He was well received there, and some commentators believe that he his choice of Goma proves that he always supported the rebels. Augustin Kabuya, secretary-general of the UDPS, President Félix Tshisekedi's party, especially pushed this view on Friday.

Kabila has returned to the country after more than a year in a self-imposed exile to "participate in the peace efforts."

The Kinshasa government did not immediately comment on his return, but the government ordered searches in some of the family property, notably in the commune of Limete in Kinshasa, a move that has angered the family.

His wife Marie Olive Lembe termed it "looting and theft".

"Generators, solar panels, batteries and vehicles were taken away by the Demiap (intelligence service). On what basis are they seizing our property? It's theft. Who filed the complaint? Where is the judicial decision? They've come to investigate about weapons, where are they?" she asked.

His property in Kingakati, east of Kinshasa, where the former president has an animal park, and where he usually stays when he is in Kinshasa, was also searched.

Kabila’s party PPRD has defended his choice of Goma, citing Article 30 of the Congolese constitution which enshrines free movement of all citizens.

"Any person on national territory has the right to move freely, to take up residence, to leave and to return, under the conditions laid down by law. No Congolese may be expelled from the territory of the Republic, forced into exile or forced to live outside his or her usual place of residence," the party said.

Kabila returns against a backdrop of tension and mistrust between him and his successor, with whom he formed an alliance in 2019 after the elections.

The alliance later fell apart, giving rise to a falling-out that has seen the former head of state accused of fomenting rebellion against Tshisekedi’s government.

President Tshisekedi has established himself politically, thanks to the support of a number of PPRD and FCC veterans, two of Joseph Kabila's political platforms.

Now Kabila’s return to active politics in the DRC had been planned over some time. He firs reorganised his party and appointed a new vice-president, former speaker of the National Assembly Aubin Minaku.