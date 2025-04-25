Muyaya: This is why EAC chair Ruto should walk the talk of peace in Congo

The Congolese Minister for Information and Communication Patrick Muyaya spoke with Jackson Mutinda on peace in eastern DRC and why Kinshasa is frustrated with some of the processes.

Information and Communication Minister Patrick Muyaya talks during the East African Entrepreneurship Conference & Expo in Kinshasa, DRC on November 2, 2023. PHOTO | COURTESY

First, let’s talk about the security situation in eastern Congo. How is it now?

We cannot say that the situation is good while our population is under occupation by Rwandan military and M23. Because, on daily basis, there are reports of human rights abuse and violations and attack on civilians. So, we cannot say the situation is good.

So, what is the government or military doing about the situation?

The question, actually, is not at the military level, because we have a diplomatic process. If you read the last resolution of the United Nations (Security Council), it’s clear that it’s not the military. So, we are working on diplomatic ways to find a quick way to make sure our police and army get back to Goma and Bukavu and other parts of these (Kivu) provinces to handle the security of our population.

I understand that the Qatar process has broken down. What happened?

I don’t think the discussions have broken down. I don’t know why this is being said, but we need to refer to the mediation. You remember the President (Tshisekedi), and President Kagame met with the Emir, the leader of Qatar (Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani) and a statement was made.

I don’t know the status, but in our perspective, we met in Qatar following the meeting of both presidents and the conversation went well. We expect to see more progress on the ground. Currently, there is respect of the ceasefire, there is no confrontation.

Aren’t there too many peace processes going on? Which one are you really working with: Qatar, EAC-SADC, AU?

There is one process -- what is happening in Qatar. And what is happening currently under the Togolese president (Faure Gnassingbé) has the same objective.

In Qatar, there’s direct conversation between security experts from the (DRC) government and people from M23, and I think this will be connected, because, you know, in the past, we had, the Luanda Process under the Angolan president, who has been replaced by the Togolese president, and we have the Nairobi Process.

One part of the Nairobi Process travelled to Qatar to make sure we are moving quickly to bring back peace in this part of our country. So, there is one process with only one objective -- to bring back peace in eastern part of the country.

Now we have a new (AU) mediator, the Togo president. Some critics wonder if he will succeed where Lourenço and Uhuru Kenyatta failed.

Well, I’m not sure both processes failed. Because there are things, agreements, programmes… We cannot just wake up and say in Luanda there’s nothing. Today, we have the foundation of what can bring definitive solutions. But one thing is critical in this process: political will. Because, if the Rwandan president had the political will I think on December 15 (2024), an agreement would have been signed (in Luanda). I hope, this time, with the mediation of the Togolese president, things will move in good direction.

There have been fears among countries whose embassies were attacked in Kinshasa in January. Has the situation been resolved?

First, we, as government condemned those acts of violence against the embassies. Some of our populations can be really mad about the situation, but we cannot condone attacks on embassies. My colleague from Foreign Affairs had occasion to speak with all the affected countries to express our apologies about what happened. Today, the situation is totally different.

Kenya was demanding compensation for the property destroyed. How is that going?

Those type of questions are under my Foreign Affairs colleague, but you saw that there was a Congolese delegation that went to see President Ruto. And that’s why Kenya’s role is very critical. You said that the Nairobi Process failed. If this process failed, it’s a failure of Kenya.

President Ruto has political will to deliver. When he speaks publicly, he says that he’s committed to peace, but you cannot be committed to peace just by saying it -- you need to act. Maybe he should act more, as should all the heads of state in the region, so we can move quickly to achieve the peace we want for the region.

Yea, Nairobi hosted (AFC leader Corneille) Nangaa when he launched the Congo River Alliance, and (Joseph) Kabila was here this year to meet with his party leaders. How do you take that for a country that is supposed to be negotiating for peace?

Nangaa started his movement in Nairobi. We made it clear we cannot accept that a country we’ve been working with to bring back peace in the region was chosen as the country where another rebellion was being launched. This is not acceptable, and we made that clear, and I hope people in Kenya are watching where it’s going. President Ruto is committed for peace, the most important thing is to see him act.

The return of former President Kabila in Congo seems to have brought a new dimension to the conflict…

We all know that President Kabila, when he decided to come back, came to support M23. He made a statement, justifying what M23 is doing. It’s just incredible to see that the president will be fighting with those proxies he fought against years when he was in power. Today, he’s backing them. It’s a big contradiction.

So why has government sanctioned his party?

Because we all know that he’s not working for himself, and there is some intelligence that there is a link between him and AFC.

And why is his property being seized?

I cannot comment on that because it in under Justice, and I think they will come out and explain what is going on with that.

Let’s talk about the American role in in the Congo. We have read that after Trump’s Special Adviser visited, there is a deal between Congo and America for America to support peace and Congo to provide minerals, is that the correct position?

I would like to remind you that there is a very old relationship between the United States and Congo. We signed one contract for a mining site. Dr (Massad) Boulos made it clear to the President Kagame that he should withdraw his troops from eastern DRC and stop supporting M23.

So where does the US private military contractor Erik Prince fit in all this?

I don’t have any details on that matter.

Now, a while back, you spoke about the hopes of Kinshasa in joining the EAC. What is your assessment? Has DR Congo gained anything from the East African bloc?

When President Tshisekedi decided to join East African Community, some Congolese were not happy. So why the President make that decision? Because he believes we should connect our populations.

But you cannot attack a country you’re in an organisation with. We cannot talk about business, about the economy, about sharing, about connection between countries, because we have war, and I think it’s crucial for the leaders of the East African Community to work to make sure the peace is back.

Once the peace will be back in the region, it will be good for the EAC because one of its top objectives is to see people do business in the region. But you cannot do business, you cannot become prosperous in a region where there is war.

Final thoughts?

We as DRC are committed to work closely with all the African countries, especially from East African Community, and especially Kenya, to strengthen our economic relationship and move forward. For example, there is two main Kenyan banks here in DRC and this should be considered by the Kenyan administration when taking some decisions.