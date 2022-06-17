Uganda's Kizza Besigye denied bail, sent to Luzira Prison

By DAILY MONITOR More by this Author

Ugandan opposition leader and four-time presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye will remain in custody until July 1 after a court in Kampala denied him bail on Friday, June 17.

Dr Besigye and his co-accused political activist Samuel Lubega Makaku were remanded to Luzira Prison following their arrest on June 14, barely a week after being released on bail for protesting in downtown Kampala against government inaction to cushion vulnerable Ugandans against skyrocketing commodity prices.

Buganda Road Court magistrate, Asuman Muhumuza on Friday denied Dr Besigye and Mr Mukaku bail arguing that there’s no guarantee that the two will not be re-arrested on the same charges or other offences.

Their lawyer, Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago said they would appeal the decision.

"What he (Mr Muhumuza) has stated as the reasons for denying them bail is pure politics. He has not addressed himself to matters of law. He is considering political issues. One is innocent until proven otherwise. The two have never been convicted of any offence. This is a matter we can't just let go of like that. We are going to appeal in High Court against this particular decision," Mr Lukwago told journalists at Buganda Road Court.

This was the second time the court is remanding Dr Besigye and Mr Mukaku in a period of less than a month on similar charges.

He is expected to appear before the same court on Friday on the first case of inciting violence for which they had been given bail last week.

