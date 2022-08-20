Uganda’s Parliament to monitor attendance register to rein in absenteeism

By NELSON NATURINDA More by this Author

In an effort to fight absenteeism of legislators in Uganda’s Parliament, Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa has announced that registers for attendance will be regularly monitored to ensure compliance.

Each chief whip must have a register which will be regularly submitted to the Committee on Rules that will ensure compliance through punitive measures, he said.

Article 83 of Uganda’s Constitution stipulates that a member can lose their seat if they are absent for 15 sittings without permission from the speaker. However, attendance has been rarely monitored and there has been no robust mechanism to ensure attendance of parliamentary sittings.

The House has faced challenges in the recent past where the 529-member House fails to pass bills or discuss matters of national concern due to the absence of line ministers or lack of quorum.

On Wednesday, the House adjourned prematurely after a Member of Parliament Maurice Kibalya raised a concern as legislators were debating the issue of Karimojong children, yet there was no line minister in the House.

To tackle this issue, Parliament is also introducing a duty rota showing which ministers are expected in Parliament at each sitting to attend to government business and queries raised by the legislators, Deputy Speaker Tayebwa added.

With an attendance register and a duty rota, the Parliamentary leadership hopes to curb absenteeism and enable MPs to carry out their parliamentary duties, according to the deputy speaker.

“I want ministers to know that they are MPs and the rules that apply to MPs also apply to them,” he said.

Parliament had introduced restrictions on numbers due to Covid-19, but opened fully after the country relaxed restrictions in January.

In 2013, Gen David Sejusa was relieved of his post as legislator representing the army after he had missed more than 15 sittings of Parliament ‘without justifiable cause’.

Mr Sejusa fled the country and was in exile in London at the time, claiming that he feared for his life after he released a document that was critical of the army and the government.