Trump’s order on embassy closures hits African states

Africans face more travel restrictions to the US after Trump proposed closure of 10 embassies and seven consular offices in Europe and on the continent.

According to a US State Department memo, six of the embassies proposed for closure are in Africa -- Central African Republic, Eritrea, Gambia, Lesotho, the Republic of Congo and South Sudan -- plus the consulates in Douala, Cameroon, and Durban, South Africa.

Observers predict that US-visa applications will become more time consuming and costlier for citizens of the affected countries as services will be moved to other countries.

Dr Kizito Sabala, a lecturer at the Institute of Diplomacy and International Studies at the University of Nairobi said Africans and most of the nationals of the developing countries, including Latin America and Asia, “are going to have it very difficult going to the US.”

“This is partly because of the nationalistic card that Trump is playing, making America great again, and that these nationals have come to the US to take American jobs,” he said.

The memo also suggests either significantly downsizing or eliminating the US embassy presence in Mogadishu, Somalia, and closing the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Centre in Iraq.

It also suggests consolidating consular support in countries with multiple consulates — such as Japan and Canada — in a single location. But experts warn that the closure of embassies such as South Sudan, Central African Republic and Congo Republic could work against American interests in the long term.

“When the US embassy in South Sudan is closed, who will serve the interests of South Sudan? Which region will they use? Is it the one in Addis Ababa or in Cairo?” Dr Sabala said.

If enacted, the US would have less diplomatic presence than China in Europe.

Trump’s decision could see the number of Africans, especially students planning to study in the US, denied visas.

“Given the location of South Sudan, particularly to the Sahel region and Central Africa, and even Sudan and Chad, it could be a mistake to close the embassy in Juba. It’s likely to hurt the US interests in the region.”

Embassies and consulates serve as important outposts for the US State Department. They provide services such as visa processing and assistance for American citizens in need.

The posts also collect information to send back to Washington, DC, and they are an important diplomatic tool as the US looks to counter China’s influence.

If enacted, the proposed measures would mean that the US would have less diplomatic presence than China in Europe, according to data compiled by the Lowy Institute, a foreign policy think tank in Sydney.

It would also mean that the US would fall further behind China’s presence in Africa and East Asia.

“When a student is denied a visa and yet he qualifies to travel to a university abroad, then it is not a matter of academic qualification, it is a diplomatic issue,” said Prof Igara Kabaji, a lecturer at Masinde Muliro, University of Science and Technology.

Recent data available from MPOWER Financing for international students who obtain financing to study in the US shows a similar pattern. Of 3,000 students from Sub-Saharan Africa admitted for graduate studies to a top US university in 2022, 60 percent were granted visas, despite being admitted and having secured the required funding.

This translates into a denial rate of 40 percent as compared with denial rates of 30 percent for Indians and 10 percent for students from China and Brazil.