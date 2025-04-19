Togo’s President Gnassingbé walks into Great Lakes region powder keg

Togolese President Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé has many friends in the Great Lakes region. They include Rwandan President Paul Kagame, Congolese counterpart Felix Tshisekedi and Angola’s João Lourenço.

Now it seems these contacts could come in handy, or the friendship will be tested.

This week, he formally took up the position of African Union-backed mediator in the Congolese crisis, where Kinshasa and Kigali have traded barbs over the years.

He made a whirlwind visit to Kinshasa, where he had a face-to-face meeting with President Tshisekedi. Earlier on Wednesday, President Gnassingbé was in Luanda, where he met President Lourenço, the former mediator in the crisis between the DRC and Rwanda.

Gnassingbé is thus taking over from the Angolan Head of State, who is now the AU chairman. Until last week, the Togolese leader hadn’t been a top name on mediation matters. Now, he has come to take the pulse of the Great Lakes conflict and understand the contours of the Luanda Process as led by Angola, which has since been merged with the Nairobi Process led by former Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta

“This choice, far from being symbolic, confirms a leadership recognised for its discretion, consistency and effectiveness in the peaceful resolution of conflicts,” the Togolese Presidency said on April 16.

The work will not be easy in this region where diplomatic initiatives are multiplying without ever extinguishing a crisis that has been shaking the region for 31 years now.

First, he has to overcome the rivalries between the parties involved and win the trust of Rwanda, the DRC, the rebels (M23/AFC and other armed groups).

On his latest visit to the region, he avoided Kigali.

Nicaise Kibel Bel, an expert on military issues in the Great Lakes region, said this should not pose any problem to his mission.

“Everyone knows that the Togolese Head of State has great respect for President Paul Kagame,” he said.

On January 19 this year, Gnassingbé paid a working visit to Kigali, where he signed cooperation agreements with Kagame on agriculture, trade, green financing and energy.

The Togolese president has inherited a task that Mr Kenyatta and Mr Lourenço failed in, not because they did not try, but because they came up against a multifaceted conflict. The first complexity lies in the geographical position of the DRC.

The country belongs to both the SADC and East African Community, as well as to the Community of Central African States and the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region, organisations with sometimes divergent views and agendas on Congo.

The Congo seems to be opening up more favourably to the SADC, whose armed mission (SAMIDRC) is still on Congolese soil in spite of being ordered to pull out by the bloc’s Summit.

The EAC is seen by Kinshasa as an axis dominated by countries with evil designs against Congo. Rwanda is accused of supporting the M23/AFC with arms and troops.

Speaker of National Assembly Vital Kamerhe and others have also accused Uganda of participating in the aggression against Congo.

This mistrust extends to Kenya, whose president William Ruto is accused of partiality towards the Rwandan president in the conflict with the DRC.

As chairman of the EAC, Ruto will certainly be one of Gnassingbé’s interlocutors on the Congolese question. The Togolese leader will also have to talk with the SADC. What will he do to remove himself from the influence of the two blocs to conduct effective mediation?

The AU is attempting to regain control of a conflict in which diplomatic initiatives and the names of mediators seem to collide.

On the one hand is the Emir of Qatar, whose diplomacy has been silent, but who in a very short time seems to have moved the peace process forward, managing to bring together Kagame and Tshisekedi on March 18, to everyone’s surprise.

Türkiye had offered mediation but its proposal was rejected by the DRC, which argued “African solutions to African problems.” The EAC and SADC initially proposed mediation led by Kenyatta, former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo and former Ethiopian prime minister Hailemariam Desalegn.

But a five-party mediation was chosen instead. It comprises former presidents Sahle-Work Zewde (Ethiopia), Kgalema Motlanthe (South Africa), Catherine Samba-Panza (Central African Republic), Obasanjo and Kenyatta.

All this, added to the Security Council’s initiative, with Resolution 2773, which calls for peace.

The United States of America is not to be outdone. The Joe Biden administration was very active in pushing ceasefire. And the Donald Trump administration recently sent an envoy to the region. Despite all these initiatives, dozens of ceasefires have been violated.

Even today, “the situation has not changed, the fighting continues, and the humanitarian situation is as dramatic as ever in North and South Kivu,” Congolese Foreign minister Thérèse Kayikwamba told the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

Gnassingbé is certainly aware of Rwanda’s concerns about the FDLR rebels in the DRC, and DRC’s accusations about Kigali’s support for the M23/AFC.

DRC now says it is open to talking peace directly with the M23/AFC. But the rebels have spelt out conditions, among them that Tshisekedi makes a solemn declaration expressing the political will of his regime to conduct direct negotiations, the cancellation of all death sentences, prosecutions, arrest warrants and the offer of a reward to anyone who helps the Kinshasa regime to arrest the leaders and cadres of the AFC/M23.