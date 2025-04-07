Terrorists continue to batter Sahel, Somalia

Violent extremism has taken its toll on African countries, with Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Somalia and Cameroon among the top 10 most affected.

A new report for 2024 shows that the number of affected countries worldwide has risen from 58 to 66.

The Global Terrorism Index (GTI) 2025 report, published by the Sydney-based Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), shows that more countries have worsened, with 45 reporting higher levels of terrorism, and only 34 showing improvement.

Terrorism refers to acts of violence perpetrated by violent extremist groups such as al-Shabaab or ISIS, often fuelled by religious ideology.

Somalia

In Somalia, there were 359 deaths and 144 incidents in 2024, a decrease from the previous year.

Al-Shabaab, Somalia's most lethal extremist group, was responsible for 96 percent of recorded terrorist attacks and 99 percent of deaths in 2024.

The number of deaths attributed to al-Shabaab decreased by 19 percent, due to successful military campaigns led by the Somali government, bolstered by collaboration with local militias in the fight against al-Shabaab.

Support from the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (Atmis), now morphed into the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission, and US military interventions have strengthened Somali forces and improved their ability to effectively counter al-Shabaab.

However, the group has remained resilient, and in 2024 it became more concentrated in and around Banaadir, the home of the capital, Mogadishu.

The report says significant progress has been made in reclaiming territories from al-Shabaab.

“These coordinated operations have contributed to a sustained decline in terrorism-related incidents and deaths. However, disputes between the Somali government and clan militias have further complicated the country’s security landscape,” the report says.

Sahel

In the three Sahel countries of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, which have in the past two years expelled French military from their territories accusing them of abetting Islamist insurgency rather than fighting them, the report notes that the Islamic State (IS) and its affiliates remained the deadliest terrorist organisation in 2024.

IS was responsible for 1,805 deaths in 22 countries. The four terrorist groups, IS, Jamaat Nusrat Al-Islam wal Muslimeen (JNIM), Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and al-Shabaab continued to increase their activity, with the number of deaths attributed to them rising by 11 percent to 4,204. In 2023, these groups were active in 29 countries, rising to 30 in 2024.

The ten most affected countries in 2024 were Burkina Faso, Pakistan, Syria, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Somalia, Israel, Afghanistan and Cameroon.

“In 2024, the Sahel accounted for 51 percent of all terrorism deaths, while overall conflict deaths in the region exceeded 25,000 for the first time since the inception of the Index 12 years ago,” the GTI report says.

Of these, 3,885 were attributed to violent extremism. Terrorism deaths here are now ten times higher than in 2019. The Sahel remains the global epicentre of terrorism, accounting for more than half of all terrorism-related deaths in 2024, with the number of countries affected increasing.

Following the expulsion of French troops, Sahel nations are looking for new partnerships and regional collaboration in fighting insurgencies, notably with Russia. Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali are also dealing with domestic issues and the need for all-encompassing solutions that go beyond military action.

The trio formed the Alliance of Sahel States, a regional effort to combat terrorism after the withdrawal of French and United Nations troops.

Burkina Faso remains the most affected country for the second consecutive year, a significant change from its rank of 114 in 2011. Despite this, deaths fell by a fifth, declining from 1,935 in 2023 to 1,532 in 2024.

This is the third consecutive year that over a thousand people have been killed in terrorist attacks in Burkina Faso. Northern and central-eastern Burkina Faso, near the country’s borders with Mali and Niger, experienced the most terror attacks, accounting for over two-thirds of all attacks in 2024.

Of the country’s 1,532 deaths in 2024, 682 occurred along the Niger border in Centre-Nord and Est, with the former region recording the highest death toll of the country’s 11 regions.

In Mali, the report says terrorism deaths fell for the second year in 2024, with the country recording 604 deaths from 201 attacks, a 21 percent reduction in both deaths and attacks compared to the previous year.

In Niger, the number of terrorist attacks rose to 101 in 2024, up from 62 the previous year, while deaths nearly doubled, with 930 recorded in 2024 compared to 479 in 2023.

Civilian deaths in Niger increased almost threefold in 2024, while military deaths rose to 499, from 340 in the previous year. Niger now holds the highest military death toll from terrorism of any country in 2024. JNIM activity in Niger saw a substantial increase in 2024, with the group claiming responsibility for 13 attacks that caused 109 deaths.

In Nigeria, Boko Haram, which started in 2002 in the Maiduguri region in the north, has continued to create havoc in the country. While attacks in Nigeria decreased by 37 percent, deaths from those incidents rose, increasing by six percent to 565 in 2024.