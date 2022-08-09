Tanzania's Samia Suluhu sends wishes as Kenyans vote

By BEATRICE MATERU More by this Author

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has sent best wishes to neighbouring Kenya as it chooses its next leaders.

In a message on Tuesday, President Samia said: “I wish our brothers and neighbours, Kenya, a peaceful General Election. I ask and pray to God that He be with you when you go to exercise your constitutional right to get the leaders you want while you focus on maintaining peace, unity, love and solidarity. All the best.”

Ms Suluhu’s wishes are the first public goodwill message from a member of the East African Community to Kenya as it holds the first transitional election since the 2010 Constitution.

Kenyans will choose a new president from four candidates -- Deputy President William Ruto, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, immigration lawyer George Wajackoyah and cleric David Mwaure.

They will also elect governors, senators, MPs, women representatives and members of county assemblies.

But the presidential race has been most intense, dominated by accusations and counter-accusations of corruption and rigging by the various camps.