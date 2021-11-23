Covid-19: Tanzania receives nearly 500,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine

By DOROTHY NDALU More by this Author

Tanzania on Tuesday received 499,590 doses of the Pfizer vaccine from the US government as part of the Covax initiative.

The consignment landed at the Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar es Salaam and was handed over to Health Minister Dorothy Gwajima by US Ambassador to Tanzania, Donald Wright.

“Today we received 499,590 doses of Pfizer which will protect 249,795 Tanzanians,” Dr Gwajima said.

The country earlier received 1,227,400 doses of the Janssen vaccine and 2,578,400 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, she added.

So far, 1,359,624 citizens have been fully vaccinated, with 988,293 of them receiving the one dose of the Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine and the rest receiving two doses of the Sinopharm jab, Dr Gwajima said.

Another 371,331 citizens have received one dose of the Sinopharm jab and are waiting to receive the second dose, she added.

The US Ambassador said his government will continue to work with African nations to tackle the disease.

Dr Wright added that the US is aware of the ongoing efforts by the Tanzanian government in addressing Covid-19. He urged citizens to get vaccinated and continue to take precautions against the pandemic.