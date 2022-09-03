Tanzania president cracks the whip on rotund and indisciplined police officers

By APOLINARI TAIRO More by this Author

Tanzania President Samia Suluhu is going for the weight and discipline of the police force in a bid to boost its image and efficiency.

This week, President Samia said the force must change and operate with integrity and respect to human rights, and should be ready to learn and adopt technology in fighting crime.

At a forum with police chiefs in Moshi, Kilimanjaro region, the president indicated her intention is to have a police force that is both fit physically, updated with latest tools of trade and one that knows the law.

But first, she wants the officers to trim their weight. She told them to head back to training school and exercise.

President Samia consequently directed the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to ensure that investigations and evidence are completed before arresting and prosecuting an individual. In addition, the president added, suspects must be treated within the law, including having rights to own lawyers.

“We are now setting for general overhauling of the police force as to make it more effective,” she said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Read: Chadema youth arrested despite dialogue

She was opening a three-day working meeting for top police offers that her government, part of consultative conferences to reform the police and motivate them to combat crime such as banditry and help reduce road carnage.

Newly appointed Inspector General of Police Camilius Wambura had told the president that a total of 1,840 suspects were set free in recent months due to lack of prosecution evidence after spending several days in remand prisons in various parts of Tanzania.

Fighting crime

She wanted the police to speed up investigations on criminal cases to avoid the detention of suspects for long periods without trial.

President Samia had also directed the police force to control the rising crime including banditry, accidents and random killings.

The president had authorised a disbursement of Tsh102.7 billion ($43.8 million) to finance police force’ operations.

Top on the list of items are purchase of patrol administrative vehicles and motorcycles, police uniforms, fuel, training and working allowances.

In his statement to the president, Mr Wambura said 27,623 criminal offences were registered at different police stations across the country between January and July compared with 24,888 such crimes during the same period last year.

Pushing for implementation of President Samia’s directive, the Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC) said the Criminal Procedure Act which gives the police powers to detain a person pending investigations should be amended.

Read: Samia directs police to fast track probe into rising murders

LHRC executive director Anna Henga said the government should amend it to address loopholes that breach human rights.

Tanzania’s Criminal Procedure Act includes provisions that automatically denies bail to people charged with certain offences.