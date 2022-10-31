Advertisement

Tanzania’s population expanded 16 million in a decade

Monday October 31 2022
Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan during the release of the 2022 Population and Housing Census in Dodoma on October 31, 2022. PHOTO | IKULU

By APOLINARI TAIRO

Tanzania’s population expanded by 16 million in ten years to 61.7 million, President Samia Suluhu Hassan announced from Dodoma on Monday.

President Suluhu said the census results showed there are  59.8 million in Tanzania mainland and 1.9 million in the Zanzibar islands.

Of the total population, 31.7 million are females, and 30 million are males.

Dar es Salaam is the most populous region, with 5.38 million people, followed by Mwanza with 3.69 inhabitants.

The Tanzania National Bureau of Statistics conducted the Population and Housing Census (PHC), the sixth since independence in 1964, from August 23 to September 4.

Tanzania’s population stood at 44.9 million in the 2012 census.

President Suluhu also launched the 10-year National Directive for the Implementation of the 2022 Census that will span from November to October 2032.

