Tanzania detains two opposition leaders en route to Tundu Lissu court hearing

A police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Lissu, the runner-up in a presidential election in 2020, was charged with treason this month over what prosecutors said was a speech calling on the public to rebel and disrupt the October election. He was not allowed to enter a plea on the treason charge.
The charges against Lissu have placed President Samia Suluhu Hassan's human rights record under the spotlight as she seeks re-election. Hassan has said the government is committed to respecting human rights.