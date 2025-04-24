Tanzania detains two opposition leaders en route to Tundu Lissu court hearing

2025-04-10T153000Z_1940272196_RC2WUDAEPYE7_RTRMADP_3_TANZANIA-POLITICS

Tanzanian opposition leader and former presidential candidate of CHADEMA party Tundu Lissu sits inside the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania April 10, 2025. 

Photo credit: Reuters
New Content Item (1)

By  Reuters

News agency

Thomson Reuters

Tanzanian police detained two senior opposition figures on Thursday, their party said, as they drove to a court hearing for party leader Tundu Lissu, who has been charged with treason.

Police detained Chadema party Deputy Chairperson John Heche and Secretary General John Mnyika as they headed to Kisutu Magistrate Court in Dar es Salaam, party spokesperson Brenda Rupia said.

The reason for their detention was not immediately clear.  

Related

A police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Lissu, the runner-up in a presidential election in 2020, was charged with treason this month over what prosecutors said was a speech calling on the public to rebel and disrupt the October election. He was not allowed to enter a plea on the treason charge.

The charges against Lissu have placed President Samia Suluhu Hassan's human rights record under the spotlight as she seeks re-election. Hassan has said the government is committed to respecting human rights.

Conflict

  1. Gold mine collapses in eastern Congo, killing at least 10 people

  2. 2025-02-05T174148Z_1473478245_RC22OCA23AUP_RTRMADP_3_CONGO-SECURITY

    Hope and frustration: Congo, M23 rebels agree ceasefire in Qatar

  3. Congo, M23 delegations leave Doha as peace talks falter

  4. EAC ministers meet in Arusha to address security challenges, cash crunch

Latest

  1. Gold mine collapses in eastern Congo, killing at least 10 people

  2. Tanzania bans agriculture imports from South Africa, Malawi

  3. Kenya recalls three major drugs over safety concerns

  4. PRIME Why AfDB warns Zimbabwe’s new law stands in way of debt relief

In the headlines

View All