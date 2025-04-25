Tanzania 2025 election countdown: Tension as state cracks down on opposition

Political tensions in Tanzania hit new heights this past week following the latest show of state-sponsored aggression to suppress the opposition ahead of the general election.

Chaotic scenes prevailed on Thursday as police in full riot gear forcibly dispersed supporters of the Chadema party who had gathered outside a Dar es Salaam court for detained party leader Tundu Lissu’s scheduled appearance on treason and other charges.

At least one party member was reportedly killed during the skirmishes. Dozens more were whisked away in police trucks and later dumped, nursing severe injuries, in remote spots on the outskirts of the sprawling city.

Meanwhile, confusion reigned inside the Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court due to a last-minute decision to conduct the proceedings by video conference, with Lissu required to participate virtually from his confined environs within Dar’s Ukonga Maximum Security Prison.

Somewhat predictably, the 57-year-old Chadema leader, a seasoned lawyer in his own right who was up for a preliminary hearing on secondary charges of publishing false information, flatly refused to do that.

And, after a protracted wrangle between prosecutors and Lissu’s defence team over the legality of the decision, particularly in relation to preliminary hearings, presiding magistrate Godfrey Mhini postponed his ruling on the matter to April 29.

There was no such uncertainty in the separate treason case, where a different magistrate, Franco Kiswaga, rejected the defence panel’s similar motion outright, ruling that cases of that type could be heard virtually without the accused’s physical presence.

The case is now up for mention on May 6 after prosecutors said they had not yet completed their investigations.

The day’s events drew fresh criticism towards President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s administration over its handling of the case against Lissu, which is widely regarded as politically motivated, against the backdrop of an election year.

The vote for the presidency and parliamentary seats is due in October or November and his indictment earlier in April on the controversial treason charge stems from the lead role he has been playing in Chadema’s crusade for tangible reforms to Tanzania’s electoral system to ensure fair play when the time comes.

Treason is a non-bailable offence in Tanzania and carries a mandatory death sentence if found guilty. Lissu’s incarceration and Chadema’s subsequent disqualification from the poll has therefore been roundly condemned by democracy advocates inside and outside the country as further evidence of increasingly repressive tactics being deployed by the government of the day to pave the way for an easy victory for the ruling CCM party.

On Thursday, apart from international observers including some members of the diplomatic corps, few other people not directly involved in the court proceedings were allowed into the chambers. Media personnel were among those barred entrance.

But by Friday afternoon, the international response to the events of the previous day remained muted.

The leader of Kenya’s opposition People’s Liberation Party (PLP), Martha Karua, said after witnessing the courtroom proceedings first-hand that what she had observed was an extension of efforts by East African Community (EAC) countries to silence opposition voices in general.

“The EAC is not a forum for helping citizens of the bloc, rather it is being used to deprive them of their political and civil rights. And we the citizens are hereby giving notice that we will also unite to protect those rights,” said Ms Karua, who is also a member of Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigwe’s defence team in a similar treason trial.

Chadema Vice-Chair John Heche and Secretary-General John Mnyika, the party’s two top officials in Lissu’s absence, were among those arrested early Thursday morning and their whereabouts remained unknown until almost midnight when they separately confirmed they had been released without being harmed.

Another party member, Hilda Newton, was carted away by the police as she posted updates on her X handle of what was happening inside the courtroom, where she had somehow gained access.

Contacted by The EastAfrican on Friday afternoon, Chadema spokesperson Brenda Rupia said Hilda had just been released after spending the night at Dar’s Central Police Station, but in a battered state after “enduring serious torture”.