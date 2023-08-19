Somali President Sheikh Mohamud names new chief of staff

By ABDULKADIR KHALIF More by this Author

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Friday named Abdihakim Yusuf as new Chief of Staff.

Mr Yusuf, an experienced international development professional replaces Hussein Sheikh Mohamud who quit on August 13 to join politics, having served for just three months.

First and foremost, I would like to inform the Somali people that I have resigned from the post as the Chief of Staff of Villa Somalia which I was serving since 23 May 2023.



Villa Somalia said on Friday he brings a cumulative experience of close to two decades in the areas of institutional development, good governance, and capacity building in fragile and conflict-affected states.

"He also brings a deep understanding of the peace and conflict dynamics, inclusive politics, economic reforms and human rights," it said.

Over the course of his career, Mr Yusuf was involved in managing major peacebuilding and development initiatives in Somalia, collaborating with communities, civil society, international partners, and government institutions at both the federal and state levels.

He previously served as senior presidential advisor at the Office of the President’s National Policy Coordination Unit. In this role, he advised the president on National Consultative Council negotiations and engagement with key international partners.

Mr Yusuf holds a Master of Science in International Development and Project Planning from the University of Bradford, the United Kingdom.

