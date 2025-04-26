Rwanda, Congo agree to draft peace deal by May 2

Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have agreed to refrain from providing state military support to each other’s non-state armed groups within and across their borders, in a declaration of principles signed under the auspices of a US-brokered agreement on Friday.

The agreement, signed in Washington and facilitated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, opens the door to a possible peace deal between the two countries, which have long traded accusations of backing each other’s rebels.

Both countries agreed to “commit to explore the establishment of a joint security coordination mechanism to counter non-state armed groups and criminal organisations that threaten the Participants’ legitimate security concerns,” according to part of the agreement.

In the deal, which is seen as a way to halt hostilities in the restive eastern DRC region, both countries also pledged to “mutually acknowledge each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and commit to a pathway to resolve their disputes by peaceful means grounded in diplomacy and negotiation rather than hostile force or rhetoric.”

The agreement comes two days after a Qatar-mediated face-to-face dialogue between AFC/M23 rebels and the DRC government, which resulted in both parties agreeing to a ceasefire.

Rwanda has been widely accused of backing the M23 rebels, who have overrun and captured two major cities in eastern DRC – Goma and Bukavu – in the past three months and showed no signs of slowing down.

The latest development is seen as a major reprieve, especially for the people of eastern DRC, who have known no peace for years, with hundreds of thousands living in internally displaced camps.

As part of the Declaration of Principles, the two sides also committed to facilitating the safe and voluntary return of internally displaced persons to their original places of residence in eastern DRC, as well as Congolese refugees.

The DRC and Rwanda also committed to drafting a peace deal by May 2, a goal that now seems within reach given the recent thawing of hostilities and rhetoric from all parties.

“Today marks not an end but a beginning, a necessary step towards peace taken with resolve and purpose. This moment carries particular weight for the Democratic Republic of the Congo,” said DRC Foreign Affairs Minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner after signing the declaration.

“In Goma, in Bukavu, and beyond, the reality of displacement, insecurity, and hardship continues. For us, the urgency of this initiative is not theoretical, it is human.

“We are clear in the Great Lakes region: peace must come first, followed by the rebuilding of trust, and then — only when conditions are right — the careful reopening of a path to meaningful bilateral cooperation. Too many past efforts have failed because sequencing was ignored and accountability postponed,” she added.

Rwanda’s Foreign Affairs Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe noted that the agreement marks an important step towards addressing the region’s existing security concerns, which, if tackled, could unlock its economic potential.

“Today, we are talking about the real issues, the root causes that must be addressed to achieve a lasting peace in our region. Those include, first and foremost, security, as well as the return of refugees.

“In addition, and very importantly, we are discussing how to build new regional economic value chains that link our countries, including with American private sector investment. Our goal is a secure region, free of violent ethnic extremism, which is well-governed. Working together, our region can be an engine of prosperity for all our peoples, and indeed Africa as a whole,” said Mr Nduhungirehe.

Securing the eastern part of the DRC is expected to unlock significant investment opportunities, “including those facilitated by the US government and US private sector, aimed at transforming the regional economy to the benefit of all participating countries.”