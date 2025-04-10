Rwanda bans Belgian curriculum as relations sour

Rwanda has suspended the Belgian education curriculum implemented at the premier school in Kigali, Ecole Belge.

The move is a follow-up to Kigali's cutting of diplomatic ties with its former colonial power in March. That decision set off a series of actions, with a ban on some churches and NGOs from cooperating and getting funding from Belgian donors.

Officials said the move to cut the Belgian curriculum was in line with the public notice by the Rwanda Governance Board (RGB) dated March 27, 2025, which prohibits all non-governmental organisations operating in Rwanda from engaging in any form of cooperation with the government of Belgium and its affiliated entities.

“The Ministry of Education hereby informs you that, effective September 2025, your school must cease implementation of the Belgian education programme currently in place at École Belge de Kigali,” a statement said.

“We advise you to begin making the necessary arrangements to transition to an alternative education programme for the academic year 2025-2026. The Ministry of Education remains available to support you during this transition process.”

The Belgian School of Kigali is one of the oldest international schools in the country, having opened in 1965.

A statement on the school’s website says it educates children from first to sixth grade “in a unique multicultural setting.” It follows the curricula and guidelines of the French Community of Belgium.

“Our diplomas are Belgian and open the doors to universities around the world. Our school focuses on student development and autonomy.”

The cancellation indicates Rwanda's determination to uproot all vestiges of the country with which it has bickered over the Congo war.

Many members of Rwanda’s political, business and intellectual communities have gone through the school in the past five decades.

An official at the Ministry of Education told The EastAfrican that no other school would be affected because this curriculum is only implemented at Ecole Belge.

The official added that the school had received funding directly from the Belgian government, which now contravenes the recent RGB directive cutting off Belgium.

“The school was ordered to cancel its curriculum and adopt the Rwandan curriculum, if they can’t do that, they will have to close,” said the official, who asked not to be named as he is not authorised to speak on the policy to the media.

The Ecole Belge schools also operate in Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Morocco.

Parents who do not want to opt for the local curriculum will have to look for new schools for their children, so the government has given them up to September to avoid disruptions to the students who are yet to complete their academic year.