President Ruto: This is my vision and mission for the African Union

By AGGREY MUTAMBO More by this Author

Kenya’s President William Ruto wants the African Union to do better. And this week, he, for the fifth time, called for a “revolution” in the set-up of the continental body to make it work efficiently.

Only that his speech also touched off a series of other revelations that exposed the rot of the African Union.

Dr Ruto was speaking at the opening ceremony of the Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank, whose theme was ‘Africa’s Transformation’ and the reform of the global financial architecture.

Here, the Kenyan leader departed from the official speech, adding four focal areas he thinks the African Union must change.

Read more here