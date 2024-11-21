State of the Nation Address: President Ruto outlines his development record

State of the Nation Address: President Ruto to outline his development record

By  The EastAfrican

Kenyan President William Ruto is delivering his second State of the Nation Address in Parliament Thursday to defend his administration’s economic record.

Highlights

President Ruto has denied abductions and illegal detentions by police; he has challenged affected families to report cases to DCI and Ipoa.

Read: Kenyan Catholic Church calls out Ruto on rights abuse, graft

President Ruto has ordered the ministries of Transport and Energy to cancel the JKIA and Ketraco deals with Indian conglomerate Adani Group.

Read: Adani charged in US with $265m bribery, fraud

