State of the Nation Address: President Ruto outlines his development record

Kenyan President William Ruto is delivering his second State of the Nation Address in Parliament Thursday to defend his administration’s economic record.
President Ruto has denied abductions and illegal detentions by police; he has challenged affected families to report cases to DCI and Ipoa.
President Ruto has ordered the ministries of Transport and Energy to cancel the JKIA and Ketraco deals with Indian conglomerate Adani Group.
