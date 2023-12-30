Advertisement

Post-election row brews in DRC as Tshisekedi goes for second term

Saturday December 30 2023
DRC police

Democratic Republic of Congo olice officers stand next to a burning barricade during demonstrations by Opposition supporters in Kinshasa on December 27, 2023.

Summary

  • Opponents and an election-observation mission run by the Catholic and Protestant churches raised questions about legality of a shambolic vote process.
  • The camps of Moïse Katumbi, Martin Fayulu and many other opponents have already chosen not to contest the forthcoming election results.
Patrick Ilunga
By Patrick Ilunga

The Congolese Independent National Electoral Commission (Ceni) was this week preparing to publish the results of the general election, even as early figures showed President Félix Tshisekedi was going for another term in office.

Yet the biggest headache for the administration will be how to foster post-election calm in the wake of elections whose results have already been rejected by a number of his challengers and the Church. 

Preliminary results showed that Tshisekedi dominated every region of the vast country and his Sacred Union of the Nation coalition members came out tops in legislative elections.

