Post-election row brews in DRC as Tshisekedi goes for second term

By Patrick Ilunga More by this Author

The Congolese Independent National Electoral Commission (Ceni) was this week preparing to publish the results of the general election, even as early figures showed President Félix Tshisekedi was going for another term in office.

Yet the biggest headache for the administration will be how to foster post-election calm in the wake of elections whose results have already been rejected by a number of his challengers and the Church.

Preliminary results showed that Tshisekedi dominated every region of the vast country and his Sacred Union of the Nation coalition members came out tops in legislative elections.

Read moreHERE