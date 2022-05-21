Political will is evident as Africa accepts green growth

By VINCENT OWINO More by this Author

African leaders across the continent are increasingly showing commitment towards promoting sustainable economic development, a new report has shown, reflecting the changing political will.

The Africa Green Growth Readiness Assessment Report, compiled by the Africa Development Bank (AfDB) and the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), sought to establish how nine strategic and operational aspects, including political commitment, in seven African countries promote green growth.

Green growth has been assessed by AfDB and other lenders of being crucial in preventing depletion of natural resources.

The findings reveal that in each of the seven case study countries — Kenya, Rwanda, Morocco, Mozambique, Gabon, Senegal, and Tunisia — there is significant political commitment, shown by the involvement of high-level government officials, including heads of state, in championing green growth agenda.

Green growth is “the means to promote and maximise opportunities for sustainable economic development through building resilience and managing resources efficiently.”

Broad participation

Advertisement

In Kenya, for example, President Uhuru Kenyatta chairs the National Climate Change Council, which is responsible for overall coordination of climate change affairs, including guiding the implementation of the national climate change action plan.

The other countries have also “enshrined fundamentals of green growth, including the right to a clean and safe environment and citizens’ right to consultation, in their constitutions” it states.

It, however, warns that despite this political commitment, “broader stakeholder buy-in and participation are required to formulate and implement inclusive, locally relevant policies and solutions.”

The report also looked into how government institutions, policy ecosystems, legal environments and regulations, financing and budgeting, research, human resources, and instigated monitoring and reporting systems impact green growth.

It also poked holes into the countries’ readiness in terms of “re-evaluating their budgeting structures in view of the paradigm shift needed for joint implementation at sectoral and sub-national levels.”