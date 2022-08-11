Political bigwigs bite the dust in heated battles for seats

By NATION AFRICA More by this Author

Close allies of Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta, among them National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya, Jubilee Director of Elections Kanini Kega, Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni and four-term Taveta MP Naomi Shaban, on Thursday joined other losing politicians in conceding defeat after Tuesday’s General Election.

Though the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was yet to make official declarations, Mr Kimunya (Kipipiri), Mr Kioni (Ndaragwa), Mr Kega (Kieni) and Dr Shaban (Taveta) said their opponents had opened unassailable leads in the National Assembly races.

Mr Kimunya, who replaced Garissa Township MP Aden Duale as majority leader in 2020 following the fallout between President Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto, was dislodged by former East African Legislative Assembly lawmaker, Ms Wanjiku Muhia of Dr William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

“The people made their decision, which was different from our expectation. In a democracy, the will of the people prevails, and therefore, I and Team Kimunya will respect their choices. We extend our congratulations to the winners,” Mr Kimunya said, adding that serving his people for the past 15 years was a great opportunity for him and his family.

“We appreciate that life is dynamic, shaped by constantly emerging and often surprising circumstances,” he said in a post on his verified Facebook page.

Conceding the gubernatorial race in Kirinyaga, Senator Charles Kibiru, who was vying on a Jubilee ticket, said he was satisfied with the election. “I ... accept and respect the choice of Kirinyaga voters in relation to the just concluded gubernatorial elections where I was a candidate,” Mr Kibiru said.

He was fighting it out with, among others, Governor Anne Waiguru (UDA), Ms Wangui Ngirici (independent) and former Governor Joseph Ndathi (The Service Party).

In Rift Valley, two-term Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter (independent) was floored by Mr Bernard Kitur (UDA) who had 23,503 votes against the MP’s 18,037. The total votes cast were 41,979.

In Elgeyo Marakwet, two-term Keiyo North MP James Murgor lost to former senator Kipchumba Murkomen’s aide, Mr Adams Kipsanai of UDA.

One of the country’s longest-serving MPs, Kitutu Chache North’s Jimmy Angwenyi was last evening staring at defeat at the hands of 33-year-old Japheth Nyakundi of UDA. Mr Angwenyi has served as an MP for four terms. Born on November 18, 1945, Mr Angwenyi was first elected to Parliament in 1996 on a Kanu ticket in a by-election.

He was re-elected in 1997 on a Ford People ticket. During the 2002 elections, Mr Angwenyi again retained the seat on a Party of National Unity (PNU) ticket.

He, however, lost the seat in 2007 to Mr Richard Onyonka before bouncing back in 2013 when he recaptured it on The National Alliance ticket, this time representing Kitutu Chache North which was hived off from the former Kitutu Chache constituency.

In Nyaribari Chache, MP Richard Tong’i , who was defending his seat for a third term on a Jubilee Party ticket, also conceded. “It’s my prayer that our Lord has other great plans. I wish my new MP well as he serves our people. May our families be blessed mightily. Good people, I may not have done everything that the people of Nyaribari Chache wanted, but I have no doubt in my mind that I did my very best to improve the constituency,” said Mr Tong’i.

UDA’s Zaheer Jhanda was reportedly ahead in the race, according to provisional results.

Others in the race are Eric Obino (Kanu), James Kenani (ODM), former Nyaribari Chache MP Dr Chris Bichage (independent), Samuel Apoko (Upia), Thaddeus Nyangenya (Nopeu), Henry Otara (UPA) and Former Kisii County Executive Mr Vincent Sagwe (PPOK).

Ruto allies

Even as President Kenyatta’s allies faced the axe, Dr Ruto’s allies, too, were shown the door as the results continued trickling in.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, a principal in Dr Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance through his Chama Cha Kazi (CCK) party, gave up in the race to become Kiambu governor. “I enjoyed every minute of my eight years in elective politics. Back to [the] private sector. Happily,” Mr Kuria said on Tuesday night.

Other Ruto allies who fell and conceded defeat yesterday were Lang’ata MP Nixon Korir, former Law Society of Kenya president Nelson Havi (Westlands MP candidate) and lawyer Cliff Ombeta (Bonchari).

In Teso South Constituency, all indications yesterday were that outgoing Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong was losing the parliamentary race to former MP Mary Emase, who was in the lead followed by incumbent MP Geoffrey Omuse, while Mr Ojaamong trailed.

In a social media post, Mr Ojaamong declared that “elections are over” but did not concede outright. “To my family, friends, team and campaigners, thank you for the unwavering support during my reign and campaign period,” said Mr Ojaamong.

His Bungoma counterpart, Mr Wycliffe Wangamati also appeared destined for defeat at the hands of Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka.

In Sabatia, UDA candidate Clement Sloya appeared headed for a win in the home constituency of Amani National Congress (ANC) leader and Kenya Kwanza Alliance principal Musalia Mudavadi. He was leading against the ANC candidate, Dr Emmanuel Ayodi.

In Shinyalu Constituency, interim results showed that the incumbent MP, Mr Justus Kizito, was losing the race. Mr Fredrick Ikana Lusuli of ANC was leading followed by former MP Silverse Lisamula Anami.

In Bumula, the incumbent, Mr Mwambu Mabonga, was trailing Democratic Action Party Kenya (DAP-K) candidate Jack Wamboka. The two had been involved in a violent clash on election day, leading to several gunshots being fired and a number of their supporters injured.