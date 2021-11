Obama's aunt, Mama Hawa, dies at 80

By CAROLINE WAFULA More by this Author

Mama Hawa Obama, the sister of late Barack Obama Snr (former US President Barack Obama’s father) has passed on.

She died aged 80, her son Razick Amuna said while confirming her death.

According to him, she died shortly before 1am Thursday.

She was buried at her home in Kokal village, Oyugis, on Thursday afternoon in line with Muslim rites.

Mama Hawa Obama's relatives at her gravesite in Oyugis, Homa Bay County, on November 25, 2021. PHOTO | GEORGE ODIWUOR | NMG

Her family said she had been ailing after suffering a stroke more than two years ago.

She had been admitted to Rachuonyo District Hospital for nine days after her condition deteriorated, and was discharged about five days ago.

Her death comes eight months after that of Mama Sarah Onyango Obama, the former US President's paternal grandmother.

Mama Hawa was married to the late Senior Chief Magak Odeka who died in 1993.



