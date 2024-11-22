No, thank you! Bishop rejects Ruto’s cash gift

Kenyan President William Ruto has had a bad week, following public embarrassment when a Catholic bishop announced that his cash donation to a local church last Sunday would be refunded over ‘ethical concerns’.

The decision by the Archbishop of Nairobi, Philip Anyolo, came days after a stinging statement by the influential lobby of Catholic bishops accusing President Ruto’s government of human rights abuses, punitive taxes, corruption, and ‘a culture of lies’.

Just when he thought things couldn’t get any worse, they did.

On Thursday morning, while the President was preparing for his State of the Nation Address later in the afternoon, news came through that the authorities in the US had indicted Gautam Adani, the chairman of the Indian conglomerate, over bribery allegations.

In Kenya, Adani has been at the centre of controversy since July when details of a secret deal entered into by one of his companies to take over the operations of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) – the country’s biggest airport – emerged.

Subsequent to that, Adani-linked companies have been handed similar contracts to construct electricity transmission lines and deploy the digital healthcare information management system amid protests sparked by reports of other allegations of scandals plaguing the conglomerate in India, Bangladesh, and Switzerland.

For President Ruto, the renewed public focus on the Adani deals, sparked by the indictment in the US, couldn’t have come at a worse time.

He had only one month ago publicly defended the Adani energy deal, touting it as a model for attracting private capital to Kenya’s public infrastructure projects.

For a moment, it appeared the President would continue his defence of Adani after Energy Minister Opiyo Wandayi told a Senate committee earlier in the day that the contract was still on despite the US indictment.

As it turned out, Ruto had made up his mind to throw Adani under the bus.