Nine on trial in Kigali for reading ‘revolution’ book

Nine people, including a woman and a prominent YouTuber, were arraigned in Kigali on Friday for a bail hearing, facing charges that could lead to 15 years imprisonment.

The individuals were arrested separately in October 2021 after they allegedly shared and discussed an encrypted version of "Blueprint for Revolution" by Serbian writer Srbja Popovic, which largely promotes nonviolent means of overthrowing a dictatorship.

They are accused of several offences, including spreading false information or propaganda intended to incite negative international views against the government, joining a criminal organisation and conspiring to commit an offence against the ruling authority or the President.

During the pre-trial at the High Court in Nyarugenge, Kigali, where they appeared to seek bail, the judge directed that the trial be held in-camera.

Family members, opposition leader Victoire Ingabire and her supporters, and a small group of journalists were asked to leave.

Dressed in pink prison uniforms, all nine defendants were represented by a single lawyer, Gatera Gashabana.

The prosecution opposed bail, arguing they that they were a flight risk.

The YouTuber Theoneste Nsengimana, who operates Umubavu TV, a YouTube channel known for criticism of the government, requested a separate trial, claiming he was not part of Victoire Ingabire’s political party, Dalfa-Umurinzi, like the others.

The judge said a decision regarding Nsengimana’s request would be made on October 25.

Rwanda has over the years rounded up YouTubers and journalists accused of spreading rumours intended to undermine the government.

Early this week, Human Rights Watch said Rwandan authorities have been subjecting detainees ill-treatment and torture with no accountability.

Also read: Human Rights Watch accuses Rwanda of violations

Government Spokesperson Yolande Makolo responded by accusing HRW of bias against Rwanda.