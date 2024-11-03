Lightning strike kills 14, injures 34 in northern Uganda church

At least 14 people have been confirmed dead and 34 others hospitalised after lightning struck a church on Saturday during a prayer service in Lamwo District in Northern Uganda.

Most of the injured have been evacuated to Paluda Health Center III for treatment. According to police, the victims of the November 2 strike are aged between 9 and 21.

“The incident happened during a prayer service at a church in Zone 8, Block 2. in Palabek settlement camp,” said Police Spokesperson, Kituuma Rusoke.

“They had gathered for prayers when the rain started around 5pm, and the lightning thunder struck at 5:30pm,” Mr Kituuma added.

According to Wikipedia, lightning is a sudden electrostatic discharge that occurs typically during a thunderstorm.

Scientists and professional environmentalists say the uncontrolled environmental destruction in the country is the major cause of the recent lightning incidents in some parts of the country.

Several people have over the years been killed by lightning in Uganda. The strikes are common during downpour.

Recent strikes

In the afternoon of June 6, 2024, three siblings were tragically killed by a lightning strike in Dokolo District.

The pupils at Angwenya Primary School were taking shelter from a light drizzle in their grandfather's house in Ocek-Ikot village, Angwenya Parish, Kangai Sub County when the lightning struck.

Three weeks later, about 77 primary school pupils were struck by lightning in Oweko primary school, Ndhew Sub-County in Nebbi Nistrict.

According to an eyewitness of the on July 31 incident, the lightning struck the pupils as they played football.

On February 2, 2024, two women were struck dead by lightning as they retired to their homes in Kisoro District in Western Uganda, hours after another was killed under similar circumstances in the eastern Uganda district of Iganga.

Twizerimana and Nyirandabazi's death happened just hours after another woman, a teacher at Nambale Primary School in Nambale sub-county, Iganga District was also struck dead by lightning.