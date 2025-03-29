Light dims on towering voice for Africa, Shaka Ssali

Shaka Ssali’s star nearly dimmed when he agreed to moderate Uganda’s presidential debate in February 2016. At the height of a general election that pitted President Yoweri Museveni against seven other rivals, including his former close allies Dr Kizza Besigye and Amama Mbabazi, Ssali’s critics argued that he had shied away from asking the veteran leader the ‘right’ questions.

But it was also an opportunity for him and his fans to celebrate another feather in their hat: “We are honoured that Shaka Ssali was invited to be a moderator for Uganda’s presidential debate ahead of the country’s national elections,” Sonya Laurence Green, a senior editor at Voice of America, said at the time.

In the run-up to the debate, unresolved issues threatened his participation and led to his request to withdraw just hours before the event.

President Museveni, who had previously described the debate as high school talk and skipped the first round in January 2016, was persuaded to attend. That is, if Ssali was not among the moderators, and if he was, that he would not ask the President any question.

The stage was set for the much-hyped debate, organised by the Elders’ Forum under the leadership of Uganda’s former principal judge of the High Court, James Ogoola. Ssali was not happy.

“I found myself in a box. I tried to get out, but there was not much opportunity,” he said of the debate moderated together with Joel Kibazo and Suzie Muwanga. “I was told the President was uncomfortable with me asking questions,” he added.

Speaking to a journalist two months after the debate, Ssali said he was convinced to take part by Justice Ogoola, who urged him to look at the bigger picture of Uganda’s growing democracy.

The stakes of the debate were high, and Museveni and Besigye would be meeting in the same room, speaking to the same audience, for the first time since the fallout in 1999 when Besigye penned a dossier suggesting Museveni was drifting off track in his leadership.

Ssali’s crime had been hosting Besigye in 2001 after he had fld into exile following the heated presidential election campaign in which Museveni faced his toughest challenger in his former bush war comrade and personal doctor.

Ssali took Besigye’s cause to the world, an act that could not have gone down well with the Kampala establishment even 16 years later.

Ssali was supposed to moderate with Kibazo, but Muwanga was brought in to ‘neutralise’ him during the debate.

It remains an episode that has divided Ugandans ever since.

His death

Shaka Ssali died on Thursday afternoon in the US, where he has been living after retiring from television four years ago. His family said he had recently undergone surgery after battling illness for months. He was 71.

His television career at the Voice of America spanned two decades, although he had been a journalist for much longer. His ‘Straight-Talk Africa’ programme had a loyal following, and his famous slogan, ‘keep the hope alive’ was also popular. Except when it came to Ugandan politics.

In February 2018, Ssali hosted another nemesis of President Museveni, musician-turned-politician Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, who had just been elected member of Parliament for Kyadondo East, near Kampala.

Three years later, he challenged Museveni in the elections and has remained a thorn in Museveni’s side.

School drop-out

Ssali, whose first name was Mushakamba but was later shortened to Shaka, admired the legendary Zulu leader Shaka Zulu. He was born in Kabale, southwestern Uganda, about 400km from Kampala city, and went to primary school in the same village.

He dropped out of secondary school in the 1960s and ended up in the Ugandan army as a paratrooper, before fleeing the regime of former Ugandan President Idi Amin in 1976.

He later continued his education. At the time of his death, he had a doctorate in cross-cultural communication from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

The man who always began his show with “I’m profoundly honoured and exceedingly humbled”, retired from the Voice of America in May 2021 after 29 years, 20 of them as the founder, host and later managing editor of the Straight Talk Africa.

Ssali, who had become a US citizen, likd to call himself the Kabale kid. He was a former Ford Foundation Fellow and a recipient of several awards, including the United Nations Peacekeeping Special Achievement Award in International Journalism and VOA’s Best Journalist Award.

How he has been eulogised

Julius Mucunguzi, the spokesperson for the Electoral Commission of Uganda, said he was deeply inspired by Ssali. “When, one day, he came to speak to our journalism class at Makerere University in 1997 and told us to always keep hope alive, he was truly speaking from experience and we believed him when he told us his journey – a school dropout that ended up attaining a PhD and working at one of the leading global broadcasters in the world, the VOA,” Mucunguzi wrote on Friday.

“Thank you, Shaka Ssali, for inspiring many of us to always keep hope alive. You allowed me to appear on your inaugural Straight Talk Africa in August 2000, opening so many doors of opportunities that have impacted me and many others in many ways.”

In 2021, the Ugandan diaspora community in Canada picked him as the recipient of the 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award, joining UNAids executive director Winnie Byanyima and Kwatsi Alibaruho, the black NASA flight director, on the list of Ugandans who shine internationally.

Uganda’s former Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda described the death of his childhood friend as shocking. “Shaka was a childhood friend among other youth in Kabale. As young men, we would work in the gardens, attend meetings, read newspapers and discuss political issues,” he said.

Uganda’s deputy speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, says that despite living in the US for many years, Ssali remained rooted in his Kigezi and African culture. “He is one of the finest human exports this country has ever had. My condolences to his family, the Banyakigezi community, the country, and Africans at large,” he said.

Alan Kasujja, lead presenter at BBC News, says he never got chance to meet Ssali, but would have liked to thank him for inspiring him to look beyond his country Uganda and Africa.

Ssali has been described as the man who inspired so many Africans, represented the best of Africa and became an African brand, original, without borrowed accents, confident in his skin and always willing to tell the African story.