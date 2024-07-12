Koffi Olomide angers Kinshasa authorities with Congo war comments

By PATRICK ILUNGA More by this Author

Congolese rhumba legend Koffi Olomide’s voice is known for good vibes across Africa. But he has lately been stirring trouble every time he speaks on local issues.

This week, he roiled the pot with comments on the war in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, arguing that the Congolese authorities ought to accept their weakened position in the war.

"We are beaten and slapped. They do what they want with us. I’ve seen lorries of these people coming, quietly, peacefully, there's no one to stop them,” he said.

These remarks have angered authorities in Kinshasa.

In eastern DRC, the Congolese army, FARDC, has been putting up a fight against the M23 rebels, which DRC says are sponsored by Rwanda.

FARDC is supported by the Southern Africa Development Community Forces (SAMIDRC). But their success has been limited by a sustained onslaught from M23.

Olomide is generally known in the DRC as a man who feels good when he is in conflict or disputes. In the music world, some analysts believe that has been his strategy to remain at the top for generations.

During a TV talk show last Wednesday, the musician also spoke about the welfare of Congolese soldiers, who go to war with what he termed as rudimentary logistical resources. Olomide said his eyes welled up by what he witnessed.

In the same programme, Olomide wondered why "we have changed the Minister of Defence in a country supposedly at war."

His comments called into question the choices made by President Félix Tshisekedi, who in early June appointed Guy Kabongo Deputy Prime Minister in charge of Defence, replacing Jean-Pierre Bemba, who was made Minister of Transport.

“Questioning the aggression to which the country is a victim on the part of Rwanda, is an affront to the Congolese” said Sylvie Elenge, Director General of national TV RTNC.

Elenge then suspended journalist Jessy Kabasele, who interviewed Olomide in the show ‘Le Panier.'

“In view of the seriousness of the facts, which are likely to undermine the enormous efforts and sacrifices made by the government to put an end to this unjust aggression, and given that there has been no strict reframing on your part, I have decided to suspend you preemptively. Le Panier The Morning show has been suspended until further notice,” Elenge’s letter of suspension reads in part.

Olomide was then summoned by the agency charged with regulating media content in the DRC.

“I remembered that the singer Koffi Olomide is also an ambassador for the country’s culture. He should perhaps distil a little more diplomacy into his speech, even if what he says is true and well-founded,” the singer said after the meeting.

The agency has forbidden Congolese journalists from talking about the war unless they have “an expert” commenting on the war situation.

Olomide, who is the founder and leader of Quartier Latin band, has been flirting with politics for several years now.

In April, the singer suprised many when he turned down his nomination as a candidate for a seat in the Senate.

He is a member of the AFDC-A party, part of the presidential majority that supports President Tshisekedi.

But the singer has often gone against the party lines on various issues.

He says what he thinks and considers himself a Congolese free to express himself in the name of his love for his country.

Yet, the Grand Mopao’s most recent political analysis may be all the more ill-timed because the Congolese government has little tolerance for voices that go against official communication.

On the streets of Kinshasa, Olomide’s comments have fueled a stormy debate.

While some lauded Olomide for his truthful analysis, others accused the singer of downplaying the deaths of soldiers who fell on the battlefield.

“There are some things you can’t talk about lightly in public,” one social media user said.

Others called on the government to withdraw the singer’s diplomatic passport and his status as an ambassador of culture.



