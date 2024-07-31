Kenyan link to M23 treason trial in Kinshasa

By PATRICK ILUNGA More by this Author

Corneille Nangaa wasn't always known as a rebel, but today he is on trial in Kinshasa on charges that could lead to the death penalty if he is found guilty.

And if his case ends in such tragedy, it has its origins in Nairobi.

This is how it all began: On December 14, 2023, Nangaa, a former head of the Congolese electoral commission, showed up at a hotel in Nairobi accompanied by several politicians and representatives of the M23 rebel group.

They formed the Alliance Fleuve Congo (Congo River Alliance), a new political vehicle they said would help them to overthrow the government in Kinshasa under President Felix Tshisekedi.

Read more here.