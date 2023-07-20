Kenya shops, schools reopen despite protest call

By AFP More by this Author

By NATION AFRICA More by this Author

Shops and schools reopened Thursday as Kenyans resumed normal life, despite an opposition call to join anti-government protests after earlier demonstrations prompted widespread closures and resulted in deadly clashes.

Veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga has staged several demonstrations since March against the government, alarming the international community which has urged both sides to find a political solution after earlier protests left more than dozen dead.

Odinga's Azimio coalition had vowed to stage three straight days of protests this week, and on Wednesday evening urged "Kenyans to come out in an even bigger way tomorrow".

Read: Kenya opposition protests: What we know so far

Schools in Nairobi and the opposition bastions of Kisumu and Mombasa reopened Thursday, with the interior ministry assuring Kenyans that it had taken "adequate measures to guarantee the safety and security of learners".

Nairobi's business district, which was largely shuttered on Wednesday, also resumed activity, with stores reopening and officegoers heading to work.

Advertisement

"Yesterday, I did not go out because I was expecting some mess, and the schools were closed. But I am out today, life is getting back to normal," urban planner Godfrey Mononyi said.

Read more here



