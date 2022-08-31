Kenya sets up diplomatic service hub for UN agencies

By MARY WAMBUI More by this Author

Kenya has launched an all-under-one-roof service centre dedicated to employees of the United Nations and its affiliate agencies living and working in Nairobi.

The centre located at Gigiri, the diplomatic district in Nairobi, is aimed at providing a one-stop facility for a wide range of government services that will see them process their travel documents, acquire vehicle registration and other services as they serve their mandates at the UN.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i said the services would be offered to the staff within 12 hours.

He also promised citizenship to those who have worked in the country for more than seven years.

“Those who stay and work for more than seven years, I am ready to give them citizenship because our constitution allows dual citizenship and gives me authority to confer the same to those who have been here for seven years and above,” said Dr Matiang’i.

Initially, UN diplomats would get their travel documentation processed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, where a desk is dedicated to ease their clearance.

Speaking at the event, Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo explained that the centre would provide various services from the ministry, the National Police Service, Immigration, and the National Transport and Safety Authority, among others.

“We believe that as the centre begins its work, we will establish other areas that require our support, and we then be elastic in our approach to establish how many more we can bring and offer not only to the staff here but also those who visit and those who pass through Kenya to achieve the objectives of the United Nations in our region and in the global south,” she said.

