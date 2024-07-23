Kenya: Protesters defy William Ruto, pro-State groups counter them

By NATION AFRICA More by this Author

Kenya’s anti-government protesters on Tuesday defied President William Ruto’s warning of dire consequences and staged street demos in various parts of the country to demand his resignation.

By noon, protests had been recorded in various parts of Mombasa, Kisumu, Nairobi and Kajiado counties.

But unlike previous demos, pro-government groups emerged to counter the anti-Ruto campaigners in the capital Nairobi— staging motorcycle rides in support of the besieged Kenya Kwanza regime.

The amorphous group, mainly composed of boda boda riders, crisscrossed the Central Business District honking, whistling and chanting in support of the President.

The pro-Ruto protesters, who were granted a free pass at all police roadblocks, carried placards in support of the government including ‘Let us give our president time’, ‘Ruto tuko nyuma yako (We’re behind you, Ruto)’ and ‘Tumechoka na (We’re tired of) Gen Z’.

The riders, who were accompanied by several members of Nairobi City County Assembly allied to Dr Ruto’s United Democratic Movement (UDA) party— including Mark Mugambi (Umoja One) and Brian Itenya (nominated)— appeared well organised and funded.

They first fueled at designated petrol stations in the city before assembling at Uhuru Park, one of the heavily guarded venues in the capital, for instructions on the assignment they were about to embark on.

“Large group of boda bodas are fueling at Rubis next to the entrance of the Haile Selassie expressway. They have been told to line up, someone is footing their bill. Riot police stood by and ignored them,” tweeted journalist Robert Nagila.

The heavily armed police later cleared the way when the demonstrators started street rides around the city centre.

At one point, the pro-Ruto group clashed with other boda boda riders near Hilton Hotel after the latter accused the former of looting.

A motorcycle was burned outside Naivas Supermarket on Kenyatta Avenue as two groups fought over the right to demonstrate. Police fired teargas to contain the clash.

A similar group, dubbed Amani Kenya, countered anti-government protests in Imara Daima by helping police clear the roads that had been barricaded by demonstrators.

In Mombasa, police clashed with the protesters who marched in the street of the coastal city to push for the dissolution of government, accusing Dr Ruto of failing to deliver on the promises he made while seeking office in 2022.

The officers fired teargas to break up the demo on Moi Avenue, injuring a trader who was rushed for medical attention.

In Kitengela, Kajiado County, at least 10 anti-government protesters were arrested after they staged demos in the town that largely remained deserted.

In some instances, police officers lobbed teargas canisters at groups of stone-pelting youths who were attempting to barricade the busy Namanga Road.

An unmarked helicopter hovered around the sprawling town, flying low for three hours before four unmarked, siren-blaring Subarus arrived in town at break-neck speed, probably to announce their arrival.

The vehicles followed the protesters to feeder roads, as police sought to disperse them.

"It seems the officers are determined to harass people. Why do you harass a passer-by who is just innocently recording the incidents? Joseph Mwania, a resident, posed.

The local business community decried losses and called on Dr Ruto to listen to the cry of Kenyans.

"Nowadays, we are operating for only four days a week. This is not a positive gesture for a developing country especially now that the cost of living is skyrocketing," said James Muia.

Reports by Harry Misiko, Kevin Cheruiyot, Ngina Kirori, Mercy Simiyu, Millicent Mwololo, Stanley Ngotho, Sammy Kimatu, Rushdie Oudia, Brian Muchiri, and Jurgen Nambeka.