Kenya elections: Agano presidential candidate Mwaure Waihiga votes

By NATION AFRICA More by this Author

Kenya's Agano party presidential candidate David Mwaure Waihiga has cast his vote at Upperhill Secondary School, Nairobi.

Accompanied by his wife, Anna, Mr Mwaure walked into the polling station at 7.20 am to cast his vote.

After he voted Mr Mwaure said, “I am proud that I have voted, as a presidential candidate. I am optimistic about a win and am satisfied with the process so far. For Kenyans, this is a golden opportunity to vote for new leaders. Let us take this process seriously and make an Obama moment out of it. I urge Kenyans to say a little prayer, and vote wisely and independently.”

Other presidential candidates who have cast their votes are Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. Immigration lawyer George Wajackoyah is yet to vote following the failure of the electronic kits at his polling station in western Kenya.