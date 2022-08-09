Kenya elections: Vuvuzelas, songs and dance as Raila Odinga votes

By NATION AFRICA More by this Author

Veteran politician and Kenya's former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who is the Azimio presidential candidate on Tuesday cast his vote at Old Kibra Primary School polling station in Nairobi.

Mr Odinga is on his fifth, and likely final, stab at the highest office in the land after unsuccessful attempts in 1997, 2007, 2013 and 2017.

Final opinion polls before the elections released last week placed Mr Odinga ahead of his closest rival Dr William Ruto, but the Deputy Presidential has dismissed the numbers as fake.