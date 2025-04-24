Martha Karua-led lobby calls for unconditional release of Tundu Lissu

A pan-African rights lobby is calling for the release of Tanzania’s opposition leader Tundu Lissu and the dropping of the “politically motivated charges” brought against him.

The group led by Kenyan lawyer and politician Martha Karua said the treason charges against the chairperson of Tanzania’s leading opposition party Chadema, signal an alarming escalation of repression by the ruling CCM administration.

“As a member of the African Union (AU), the East African Community and the Southern African Development Community (SADC), Tanzania is bound by foundational commitments to uphold the rule of law, democracy, and human dignity. The current administration’s conduct flagrantly contradicts these obligations,” Ms Karua said in a statement.

A senior counsel, Karua was also the lead lawyer in the trial against Uganda’s opposition leader Kizza Besigye, who is facing treason charges together with Hajji Obeid Lutale.

Speaking after a court session in Kisutu, the Pan-African Progressive Leaders Solidarity Network also called for the restoration of Chadema’s eligibility to participate in this year’s general election, and ensure a free, fair, and credible electoral process.

The lobby also called for the full adherence to constitutional and international legal standards, including unrestricted access to legal counsel, family visits, and transparency in judicial proceedings.

“The CCM administration’s tactics—targeting opposition figures, suppressing dissent, and manipulating state institutions—threaten the integrity of Tanzania’s democracy. We call on regional bodies, the international community, and Tanzanian citizens to condemn these abuses and demand accountability,” Karua said.

Lissu, a presidential candidate in the 2020 election, which incumbent John Magufuli won, was charged with treason a day after he was arrested following a rally he held in the south of Tanzania.

The charges emanage from his speech in which prosecutors say he called on the public to rebel and disrupt the general election.

His legal team protested the “unlawful procedures” surrounding Lissu’s detention, his abrupt transfer from Keko Prison to Ukonga Prison, which they said was conducted without a court order, legal justification or notification to his legal counsel.

“Furthermore, the Tanzanian authorities failed to produce him at today’s scheduled court hearing at Kisutu Court, blatantly disregarding due process,” the team said. “Equally troubling is the arbitrary restriction of access to Hon Lissu for his family, legal team, the press, and the public—a deliberate effort to isolate him and obstruct his ability to prepare a competent defence.”

Karua also condemned the arrest, and police brutality meted upon Lissu’s relatives, the press, Chadema party leaders and scores of members of the public earlier in the day as they made their way to the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court.

Two senior opposition figures were detained by Tanzania police.

“These actions appear designed to stifle fair political competition ahead of the October 2025 presidential elections,” she said.