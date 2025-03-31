ISIS extremists leave foreign passports behind after raid in Puntland, Somalia

Fighters of the proscribed extremist group ISIS have left behind foreign passports as they died or fled a rain of aerial raids in Puntland, Somalia.

This week, Puntland Forces continued their scorched earth policy on the ISIS-Somalia cell in the federal state, backed by aerial support from the US-Africa Command. And they left behind evidence of their foreign connections as in the Golis Mountain ranges, including passports, IDS, credit cards and other paraphernalia.

Videos posted by the Puntland Forces showed abandoned passports from Kenya, Tanzania, South Africa, Tunisia, Germany, Morocco, Saudi Arabia and even Argentina. Some of the passports belonged to fighters the forces said had been killed in the raids.

It was unclear whether the travel documents were genuine of fake. But it still reflected the nature of connections the ISIS extremist group has rallied recruits from around the world, and disabused the notion that recruits only come from Muslim-majority countries.

In Somalia, foreign fighters of this kind are known as al-muhajireen al-mujahedeen (migrant jihadists). And they have been detected both in ISIS-Somalia and the larger extremist group al-Shabaab before.

Puntland had earlier published images of foreign fighters killed in a suicide mission before, showing names from Kenya, Tanzania and Morocco.

The latest passports still show there had been more foreign fighters, which security officials say are attracted to Puntland because of ease of extorting revenues as well as presence of caves to hide their terror plots.

“Look, this passport is from Argentina!” a Puntland security officer exclaimed in one of the videos posted on X this week, impressed that many jihadists came from far and from non-Muslim majority countries.

“Puntland Defence Forces discovered over 300 passports, 600 identification documents, and foreign currencies belonging to foreign terrorists in hideouts abandoned by Daesh militants,” the Force said in a statement.

Somalis have widely been impressed by the success of the nearly four-month Puntland anti-Daesh campaign. Daesh is the alternative name for ISIS.

Gen Degelle anticipates that IS presence in al-Miskat Mountains could be concluded by end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

But, the full picture will come to light when intelligence surrounding the IS fighters is exposed by Puntland, some experts already advising cautious approach.

Puntland Chief of Military Operation, Brigadier Gen Mohamed Adan Jama alias Degelle stressed last Thursday that the military campaign against the terrorists has entered its third Phase.

“The operation nicknamed Hillaac (lightning) targeting Ceelka Miiraale (water source), which is the last point that harbours the remnants of the fleeing IS,” said Gen Degelle on March 20.

“With Allah’s blessing, each and every plan has been successful,” he added.

Heavy fighting between Puntland’s Dervish force and ISIS branch in remote Bari region has captivated the news outlets and public discussions across Somalia.

Since Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni declared war on ISIS late last year, uniformed men in full combat gear have been seen on television crawling across the hills and rugged, rocky mountain ranges of Puntland, one of Somalia's five federal states.

In the first stage of the war, the ISIS or Daesh fighters posed a tough opposition, hindering rapid advances of the local forces. The fighters resisted any attacks around the port city of Bossaso, the capital of the state.

But things took a sharp twist when the US-Africa Command launched air strikes on the extremists’ positions, especially their hideouts within the Al-Maskat, a strategic segment of the Golis Mountain range.

US President Donald Trump reiterated in early February his determination to combat terrorists wherever they are.

“The strikes destroyed the caves they live in, and killed many terrorists without, in any way, harming civilians,” he said then.

One drawback has been that Puntland, and the Federal Government of Somalia have not been in good terms, slowing down cooperation.

However, when Federal Government of Somalia’s Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre addressed a ceremony to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the foundation of Somalia Custodial Corps, a force responsible for prison maintenance and guarding, he expressed readiness to help Puntland as he congratulated the region’s success against IS terrorists.

“We acknowledge the bravery of Puntland’s force and all Somalia are compelled to help them,” Barre told the crowd earlier in the year.

Abdi Farah Juha, Puntland’s interior minister, classified the federal premier’s expression as mere showoff while the State’s Information Minister Mohamud Aideed Dirir classified Barre’s support as vague message from Villa Somalia.

The issue has grown into tit-for-tat with the federal government repeatedly saying that the Puntland authority has no desire to offer the federal government channels to provide support to the state.

Somalia Foreign Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi, blamed Puntland for poor relations with the federal government.

In a videotaped message circulated via the social media, Fiqi stated, “We (the FGS) wish to assist, but Puntland hindered all possible ways.”

This week, Africom reported more strikes which it said were done in coordination with the federal government of Somalia.