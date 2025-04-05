How Mwapachu shaped democracy and the political space in Tanzania

When Juma Volter Mwapachu – affectionately known as “JV” among his peers – breathed his last on March 28, among the large group of mourners who gathered at his Mikocheni residence in Dar es Salaam to bid him farewell, there was near-unanimous agreement: A public intellectual of note had passed.

His was a particularly noteworthy life. He was a scion of the illustrious Mwapachu household, which distinguished itself since the life and work of JV’s father, Hamza Bakari Mwapachu, who was instrumental in laying the foundations for the anti-British independence struggle, which eventually led to Tanganyika’s Independence in 1961 under Julius Nyerere.

Hamza was a senior colonial official who worked in the medical field but who was central to the formation of the Tanganyika African Association (TAA), a precursor to the Tanganyika African National Union (TANU), which led Tanganyika to Independence.

Mwapachu had met Nyerere – a number of years older than himself – at Makerere and had identified him as a young man with great potential of leadership, which he shared with the elite Dar es Salaam African nationalists, encouraging them to engage him. Since that moment, Mwapachu and Nyerere were joined at the hip, and JV was no doubt a beneficiary of the connection.

JV was born in Mwanza of Hamza and Juliana (aka Arafa) and went through a regular education system of the time all the way to the University of Dar es Salaam. His political inclinations were manifest at the university where he was engaged in the leadership of student politics – he was also chair of the TANU youth wing at the ‘Hill” to the extent that he was one of the students rusticated after the famous 1966 demonstration against the National Service law. After graduation with a law degree, he joined the Attorney General’s chambers as a state attorney before moving through a number of occupations, including a stint in the police force. He soon joined the newly established (via nationalisation) National Bank of Commerce (NBC), where he did legal work. After that he joined the newly decentralised regional administration in the Shinyanga area, before he was sent off by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (through Nyerere’s intervention) to serve as a diplomat in Ethiopia (and the OAU) and India.

After the short diplomatic stint, he returned to Da es Salaam where he worked in various capacities as a management consultant in the private sector, as well as being deployed in various national initiatives, especially at the beginning of the efforts at democratisation of the political spaces in Tanzania in the early 1990s.

Significantly, he was a member of the historic Nyalali Commission, which worked under Chief Justice Francis Nyalali, charged with working out the modalities for crafting the systemic changes required for the reintroduction of multiparty politics in the country.

He was later chosen by President Benjamin Mkapa to serve as ambassador to France (and Unesco). Then he was chosen to be secretary-general of the East African Community (EAC) – taking over from Uganda’s Nuw’Amanya Mushega – where he oversaw the beginnings of the enlargement of the EAC to include Rwanda and Burundi. He also was active in the work of the Society for International Development(SID) in Tanzania, and later at international level. He also served for a time as chair of the Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI).

As a public intellectual, he was alive to the main political and economic issues of his times, never shying away from a conversation. I personally worked with him in groups of Tanzanians looking into the crystal ball to try to see what lay in store for the country, and he was ever ready to give his prognostics of what he could foresee without fear of contradiction and/or misunderstanding.

In the process, he was exceptional in his ability to enter into contact with people in the country and around the region, allowing him to build channels of communication with such luminaries as the Kenyan politician and diplomat ‘Zipapa’ Chirau Mwakwere (with whom he bonded as a fellow Mdigo) and the Kenyan scientific savant Calestous Juma, the Ugandan politician and diplomat Eriya Kategaya.He was close friends with Donald Kaberuka, former Rwanda finance minister and former president of the African Development Bank (AfDB). In that sense, JV was a builder of bridges among people, nations and aspirations.

In his spare time, JV read a lot, and wrote copiously. His life at home was surrounded by books, and every time he travelled abroad, the most treasured present he brought me – and others of his friends – was books, books, books on all sorts of subjects, including history, politics, biographies and autobiographies.

He was also some kind of melomaniac, if the one could excuse the superlative, as he spent long hours listening to jazz, blues and rhumba sounds. He often quipped that if school had not interfered with his inclination, he might have become a calypso singer, taking after his Jamaican idol, Harry Belafonte.

Though enfeebled by a neurological ailment, he kept reading and writing, until literally the last week of his life. In and out of hospital, he never gave up hope. Among the books to his name are Confronting new realities: Reflections on Tanzania’s radical transformation; Tanzania in the age of change and transformation and 48 Reflections on Mwalimu Nyerere. His last major work was A journey: My life, speeches and writings.

JV’s departure impoverishes all of us by removing that easy companionship and camaraderie full of hearty laughter and anecdotal wisdom and cheerfulness that could at times verge on the risqué, all in good part.

We shall miss JV sorely, as we were so used to his company. Our thoughts go out to his widow and lifelong romance, Rose Omari, his elder sister Rahma Bomani, younger siblings Tunu and Jabe as well as children Hamza, Hamadi, Aisha and Haddiya.